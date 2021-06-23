Cancel
Wausau, WI

Aspirus offering COVID-19 vaccines at Concert on the Square

By Desiree Fischer
WSAW
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Aspirus Health will once again offer COVID-19 vaccines at the Concert on the Square in Wausau on Wednesday night. The health care system will offer either the Johnson & Johnson or Pfizer vaccine. Additionally, on-site staff members can help people set up an appointment for the second Pfizer shot, if needed. Anyone younger than 18 will need a legal guardian with them to receive the Pfizer vaccine. No appointments are needed.

