Aspirus offering COVID-19 vaccines at Concert on the Square

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Aspirus Health will once again offer COVID-19 vaccines at the Concert on the Square in Wausau on Wednesday night. The health care system will offer either the Johnson & Johnson or Pfizer vaccine. Additionally, on-site staff members can help people set up an appointment for the second Pfizer shot, if needed. Anyone younger than 18 will need a legal guardian with them to receive the Pfizer vaccine. No appointments are needed.