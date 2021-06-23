My Mother Told My Sister She’d Make Her the Sole Heir to Her Millions
Pay Dirt is Slate’s new money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) My mother played my sister and I against each other all of our lives. This led to an acrimonious sister relationship in adulthood. But in the last 10 years we’ve become friends—a blessing. The one topic we avoided was money. We never admitted that our mother promised each of us to be sole heir to her millions. I had no interest in chasing after elusive inheritance money when my life is blessed with a devoted husband, fulfilling career as a teacher, and a loving family. We’re not rich but comfortable enough. My sister is quite rich.slate.com