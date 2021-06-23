Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portsmouth, NH

Letter: Ready, aim, fire -- Sunday columnist misses the mark

Seacoast Online
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhy does Mr. Azzi obsess over America’s original sin of slavery. This is one of the fundamental flaws of CRT. History illustrates that slavery is a global sin. Every culture, race creed and ethnicity has experienced it. This includes Native Americans, which science shows are not indigenous. Since DNA evidence shows that we all came from one of four women, every person on the planet has ancestors that have been both oppressors and oppressed. A great man once said “Let he who is without sin cast the first stone” (John 8:7).

www.seacoastonline.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portsmouth, NH
Portsmouth, NH
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slavery#Race#Crt#Native Americans#Japanese#Antislavery#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
Related
Politicsstardem.com

Woke or canceling the culture

The terms “woke” and “cancel culture” have received prominence in Republican attacks upon Democrats, and these terms are being invoked as part of a Republican effort to justify retaining an image of America as a nearly flawless nation. Challenging attempts at exposing American history, warts and all, may have produced a citizenry more responsive to entreaties to “Make America Great Again,” but choosing to ignore questionable past practices taints our self-worth.
Eugene, ORRegister-Guard

Letters to the editor for Thursday, July 1: Put a lid on fireworks

Raymond Moreno makes a fair point about prejudging any individual as a white supremacist (Letters, June 25). The tricky thing about white supremacy, however, is that it doesn't require a whole lot of folks who consider themselves white supremacists to do its thing. In a country that was founded on...
EducationJournal Gazette and Times Courier

Sultan: Why we never learned certain parts of American history in school

The past few years have revealed some startling gaps in our American history education. I graduated college with a minor in history. But the first I heard of the 1921 massacre of hundreds of Black Americans by a white mob in Tulsa, Oklahoma, was after the 2019 hit TV series “Watchmen” based a story around it.
Greensboro, NCgreensboro.com

Sunday's letters

One teacher I will never forget is “Flash” Gordon. She earned that nickname because of her ability to calculate math solutions rapidly in her head. Once she told my class that we were making too many careless mistakes so we were having a “hundred or nothing” test. A single mistake earned a zero.
Clark County, WAColumbian

Letter: Dr. Slocum will be missed

A recent “Working in Clark County” profile featured Dr. David Slocum, veterinarian and owner of Hazel Dell Animal Hospital (The Columbian, June 26). It mentioned his upcoming retirement, and I will be sorry to see him go. I have taken my pets to his practice for more than 20 years and was always impressed with his skills, knowledge, and empathy shown for the animals in his care. He was patient and always kind, even in dire circumstances. His staff has been there a long time, a testament to a great boss.
SocietyPosted by
Reason.com

How the Critical Race Theory Debate Misses the Mark

Matt Welch, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Peter Suderman, and Nick Gillespie tackle a suddenly-pervasive topic: critical race theory. Plus, tune in for the fine details of a debate brewing within the Libertarian Party (L.P.). All that and more on this Monday's Reason Roundtable. Discussed in the show:. 1:54: Some condolences are in...
PoliticsPasadena Star-News

Did you miss the rockets’ red glare?: Letters

I missed seeing the fireworks display last year and hope we will have some public displays this year. It just isn’t the same without the fireworks. However, I also am very concerned about illegal fireworks, especially since I live in a city that has more than its share of fires. I believe that people in California should not allowed to buy and explode fireworks because of the danger it poses to fire-prone areas. Fireworks, in my opinion should be illegal for people to set off in their yards, but we should also have more public fireworks displays in the communities.
Festivalhometownsource.com

As we celebrate Fourth of July, we must stand united

This year, we will celebrate the 245th anniversary of American independence. This day does not only represent the creation of a new nation, but the creation of a new civilization, one founded on the principles of freedom, self-government, and equality. During these days of debate about critical race theory, a...
Politicskclu.org

An NPR Tradition, Here's The Reading Of The Declaration Of Independence

Over the past 32 years, Morning Edition has broadcast a reading of the Declaration of Independence by NPR staff as a way of marking Independence Day. But after last summer's protests and our national reckoning on race, the words in the document land differently. It famously declares "that all men...
PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Raymond Arroyo exposes far-left's push to hijack the Fourth of July

"The Ingraham Angle" host Raymond Arroyo emphasized Thursday evening that the Founding Fathers wanted us to celebrate freedom, while those on the left are determined to undermine Fourth of July celebrations. RAYMOND ARROYO: If someone were defaming your relatives, your grandparents, you'd be mad as hell. And that's what's happening...
Sumter, SCItem

Sumter Pastor Clay Smith: What I love about America

Right now, it is easy to list what is wrong with America. You might even be tempted to think, "If those people would just see things my way, we could straighten this country out." This thinking is called "confirmation bias." If you only talk to people who see the world the way you do, if you only go to websites that agree with you, and if you only watch one news network that tells you the news the way you want to hear it, you create a circle of belief where what you believe is reinforced, even if what you believe is wrong. But step outside of your comfort zone and think about what is right with America.
Lane County, ORRegister-Guard

Letters to the editor for Sunday, June 20: The dead are not voting

I'm writing in response to Kaye Ridley's desire that the state clean up the voter rolls to eliminate deceased voters. I can show her that the dead are not voting. My mom lived in a memory care unit for a decade. During that time, I took care of her business matters by having her mail sent to my address. This included her ballot. For that entire time she continued to receive ballots, which, like a true voting nerd, I kept until that election was over and then recycled.
York, MESeacoast Online

Letter: Lack of trash cans at York beaches is stupid

I have owned a vacation home in York since 1986. I frequent my home all year, but I enjoy summer the best. I look forward to getting ice cream in a cup at the beaches. I did not go much of anywhere since the start of COVID-19. However, “Governor Mills announced an end to the State of Civil Emergency”.
Asheville, NCMountain Xpress

Letter: Asheville is missing the Good Neighbor clause

Anyone can come, especially those who love it here, they say. Did you move here to live — to be part of this atmosphere? Right, you can develop using human genius — hmm, and fill in the spaces. Hmm. In some countries, existing cities are being greatly improved through better...
LifestyleDaily Inter Lake

Regier misses the mark on Glacier and state parks

State Representative Matt Regier, who happens to be my neighbor, recently penned a letter to every newspaper in Montana lamenting the new ticketed entry system into Glacier National Park. In this same letter he also stated, “try today and get a camping spot at one of our state parks and you will be met with frustration.”
Economyrnbcincy.com

BET Founder: Reparations Is An Overdue ‘Wealth Transfer’ To Black America

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Since last year’s racial justice uprisings, the conversation of reparations has increasingly moved to the forefront of American discourse. A long-enduring subject of conversation and study, proponents continue to be clear that it is an overdue debt that continues to accrue interest as the years go on.