Letter: Ready, aim, fire -- Sunday columnist misses the mark

Right now, it is easy to list what is wrong with America. You might even be tempted to think, "If those people would just see things my way, we could straighten this country out." This thinking is called "confirmation bias." If you only talk to people who see the world the way you do, if you only go to websites that agree with you, and if you only watch one news network that tells you the news the way you want to hear it, you create a circle of belief where what you believe is reinforced, even if what you believe is wrong. But step outside of your comfort zone and think about what is right with America.