Former Vols WR Malachi Wideman enters NCAA transfer portal

Former Tennessee wide receiver Malachi Wideman has started the process of looking for the next stop of his college football career. The former four-star prospect, who caught just one pass in six games during his freshman season with the Vols in 2020, entered the NCAA transfer portal on Wednesday afternoon, sources told GoVols247. Last week a program official told GoVols247 that Wideman was no longer part of the program after he was recently removed from Tennessee's official online roster.