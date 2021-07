Former LSU star Tyrann Mathieu is at the point in his career when he’s thinking about career legacy, and how to finish his time in the NFL. He’s enjoyed Kansas City so much, Mathieu wouldn’t mind finishing his time in the NFL with the Chiefs. Mathieu is due $14.55 million in base salary this upcoming season, the final year of his contract. He is 29 and the fifth-highest-paid safety in terms of total value at $42 million and sixth in average per year at $14 million. His future contract is up for debate, and especially whether Kansas would use the franchise tag on him.