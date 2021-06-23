Cancel
Prineville, OR

‘It’s something special’: 75th Crooked River Roundup in Prineville kicks off

By Carly Keenan
 8 days ago
(Updated: adding video, comments from local business owner)

'Re-ride 75' kicked off by traditional cattle drive through town

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- After almost two years with no event, the city of Prineville, which proudly calls itself the "Cowboy Capital of Oregon," is hosting the 75th annual Crooked River Roundup -- and happier than ever to be doing so, after last year's event was canceled due to COVID-19.

This year, organizers have titled the event "Re-ride 75," a nod to last year's COVID-caused cancellation.

Prineville pays homage to the roundup's history, as ranchers drive cattle through downtown to signify the start of the festivities. The Crooked River Roundup is one of the oldest events in Oregon. Not only is there a rodeo, but also four days of horse racing in July.

One Prineville man, echoing many, calls it an important event for the community.

"It's great for the community," author and business owner Rick Steber said Wednesday. "A lot of people know of the Crooked River Roundup. It's something special."

The event began Wednesday night with a kickoff party, organized by the Prineville-Crook County Chamber of Commerce, followed by the traditional cattle drive through town . The rodeo begins Thursday and events continue through Saturday.

Rodeo tickets are now only available through local retailers or at the gate. Here is the schedule of events:

  • Wednesday, June 23, 2021
    5:30 pm: Kickoff Stampede Street Party at 4 th and Main, organized by the Prineville-Crook County Chamber of Commerce
    6 pm: Cattle Drive (north to south)
  • Thursday, June 24, 2021
    11 am: Slack* at rodeo arena, free
    5:30 pm: Gates open
    7 pm: Family Night Rodeo, sponsored by Fortis Construction
  • Friday, June 25, 2021
    11 am: Slack* at rodeo arena, free
    5:30 pm: Gates open
    7 pm: First Responders & Patriotic Night Rodeo, sponsored by Jenna Jacobsen Real Estate Agent. Barrel racing slack immediately following performance.
  • Saturday, June 26, 2021
    10 am: Roundup Parade , downtown Prineville, sponsored by Oregonians Credit Union
    11 am: Slack* at rodeo arena, free
    5:30 pm: Gates open
    7 pm: CAN Cancer Night Rodeo, sponsored by Les Schwab Tires

Local news and information in Bend, OR from KTVZ News Channel 21, Central Oregon's News Leader.

