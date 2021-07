Honor roll, stock watch from Tampa Bay's win against Canadiens. Who played well in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final? Sometimes it's easy to tell, sometimes it isn't. NHL.com graded the players in the 3-1 victory by the Tampa Bay Lightning against the Montreal Canadiens at Amalie Arena in Tampa on Wednesday. The Lightning lead the best-of-7 series 2-0. Here are the players and trends that stood out the most.