Josh Ruben Talks ‘Werewolves Within’ & The Amblin Influence On His Filmmaking [Interview]
Just two films into his filmmaking career and Josh Ruben has fashioned his own brand of indie horror-comedy, with a little help from his friends. His debut “Scare Me” largely featured Aya Cash (“The Boys”) and the filmmaker himself play-acting through made-up horror stories, throwing in wild impressions and physical flourishes around a fireplace. The Sundance favorite is now playing on Shudder, and it’s a loving tribute to many of the horror movies that Ruben calls a “warm blanket,” all with the minimalist premise of telling a story. It’s also a great display of Ruben’s unique eye for performance, whether it’s directing Cash or his own skills for contorting his face and toying with his voice, something he honed during his days as an online sketch video star.theplaylist.net