Pitt Long Snapper Cal Adomitis Named Preseason All-American

Another Pitt player earned a Preseason All-America nod on Wednesday, when senior long snapper Cal Adomitis was named a second-team preseason All-American by Phil Steele. Adomitis, a Central Catholic alum, has played 50 games at long snapper for the Panthers, earning the starting spot as a true freshman in 2017. He has decided to take advantage of the extra year of eligibility allowed by the NCAA for the 2021-22 season. Last season, Adomitis was a semifinalist for the Patrick Mannelly Award, which is given to the best long snapper in the nation. He was also named as an All-ACC first team selection and an honorable mention All-American by Phil Steele, along with earning All-ACC Academic Football Team honors.