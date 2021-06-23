Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

ETFs to Gain From the Impressive Nasdaq Rally

Zacks.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNFLX - Free Report) inched up 2.3%. Moving on, Amazon (. AAPL - Free Report) and Microsoft (MSFT) were all up at least 1% on Tuesday. In addition, Facebook (FB) climbed 2%. Investors kept the Wall Street rally tight in the recent past, largely due to their growing concerns over the rising inflation levels. They were worried that increasing inflation may hurt corporate margins and profits. They also feared that this persistent escalation in inflation may put pressure on the Federal Reserve to tighten monetary policy, according to a CNBC article.

www.zacks.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Etfs#Real Gdp#Nasdaq Composite#Nflx Free Report#Amzn Free Report#Aapl Free Report#Msft#The Federal Reserve#Cnbc#Fed#Proshares Ultrapro Qqq#Tqqq Free Report#Aum#Qld Free Report#Oneq Free Report#Nasdaq Composite#Qqew Free Report
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Apple
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
News Break
Facebook
News Break
ETF
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Netflix
News Break
U.S. Stocks
Related
StocksZacks.com

5 ETFs That Make Attractive Bets for Q3

Investors have remained optimistic about the U.S. economic recovery so far this year. Certain factors like the Fed’s continuous support, introduction of strong fiscal stimulus, accelerated coronavirus vaccine distribution and gradual reopening of non-essential businesses are keeping investors upbeat. Moreover, a strong first half has made investors optimistic about the...
StocksZacks.com

Top 5 Momentum Stocks for July Amid Strong Wall Street Rally

Wall Street completed an impressive first half of 2021, after a stellar run in 2020, despite the pandemic. The three major stock indexes — the Dow, the S&P and the Nasdaq Composite —rallied 12.7%, 14.4% and 12.5%, respectively, in the first-half 2021. Nationwide COVID-19 vaccinations, a sharp decline in new...
StocksForbes

Invesco QQQ Trust And Vanguard Value ETF Among Top Monthly ETFs

What a first half of the year that was for markets. All major indices were well into the green, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq pulling ahead at the very end of the half to outperform the S&P 500, or in other words, growth appears to be outperforming value yet again. Valuations have been highlighted by some as a concern, however the amount of monetary and fiscal stimulus appears to be helping risk assets in 2021. Covid has largely been kept at bay, at least in the US, with the emergence of an incredible vaccination program going successfully. If you’re looking to de-risk some of those winning stocks, ETFs are a great option to diversify your portfolio and hedge against risks while still keeping some upside potential. Q.ai’s deep learning algorithms are here to help and have identified several Top Buy ETFs for the month based on 90-day, 30-day, and 1-week fund flows.
StocksZacks.com

5 Stocks to Sparkle This Fourth of July

Fourth of July celebrations are instilling optimism among American investors given the increased number of vaccination and reopening of the economy. Huge infrastructure spending package and expanded stimulus are encouraging consumers to spend higher in this holiday weekend. According to the National Retail Federation (NRF), about 84% Americans plan to...
New York City, NYPosted by
IBTimes

Wall Street Strikes Records On Jobs Data

Wall Street stocks struck new records on Friday as data showed the US economy added 850,000 jobs last month. Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite surged into record territory at the opening bell, while the Dow also moved higher. The S&P 500 has now set new intra-day highs for...
StocksZacks.com

New Strong Buy Stocks for July 2nd

PIPR - Free Report) : This operator of an investment bank and institutional securities firm has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days. Piper Sandler Companies Price and Consensus. Piper Sandler Companies price-consensus-chart | Piper Sandler Companies Quote. TravelCenters of...
Stocksetftrends.com

Value ETFs Gain as Investors Focus on a Rebounding Economy

Value stocks and related exchange traded funds climbed Wednesday as major indices closed out the quarter near record highs, following a rally in the growth style over July. “We’ve seen a significant preference for cyclicals through May, and in June we’ve seen a major preference shift to growth, or ‘tech-plus stocks,’” Tim Ghriskey, chief investment strategist at Inverness Counsel, told Reuters. “It’s been a dramatic change.”
StocksPosted by
WGAU

Wall Street closes out its 5th straight quarterly gain

Wall Street closed out its fifth straight quarterly gain Wednesday, continuing its comeback from a steep drop in early 2020 at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. The S&P 500 edged up 0.1%, bringing its advance over the past three months to 8.2% and 14.4% for the first half of the year. The benchmark index finished June with a 2.2% gain and its third straight all-time high as it extended its winning streak to a fifth day.
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Q2 Earnings Growth Reflects More Than Easy Comps

Note: The following is an excerpt from this week’s Earnings Trends report. You can access the full report that contains detailed historical actual and estimates for the current and following periods, please click here>>>. Here are the key points:. Total Q2 earnings for the S&P 500 index are expected to...
StocksZacks.com

5 Best-Leveraged ETFs of the Second Quarter

Wall Street ended the second quarter on a high note amid bouts of volatility triggered by rising inflation. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones are up 8.1% and 3.4%, respectively, for the quarter while Nasdaq Composite Index outperformed with 11.2% gains. The rally was driven by optimism surrounding the...
Stocksrecordargusnews.com

STOCKS

Wall Street closed out its fifth straight quarterly gain Wednesday, continuing its comeback from a steep drop in early 2020 at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. The S&P 500 edged up 0.1 percent, bringing its advance over the past three months to 8.2 percent and 14.4 percent for the first half of the year. The benchmark index finished June […]
Stockssandiegouniontribune.com

How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

Wall Street closed out its fifth straight quarterly gain, continuing its comeback from a steep drop in early 2020 at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. The S&P 500 edged higher Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose and the Nasdaq fell. Optimism over the economy’s prospects as coronavirus restrictions...
StocksSchaeffer's Investment Research

Stock Futures Muted as Second Half of 2021 Gets Underway

Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) futures are eyeing more gains to kick off the second half of 2021, last seen up 73 points as reopening and energy stocks build strength. S&P 500 Index (SPX) is also continuing its climb, after yesterday notching its fifth-straight all-time high, as well as its fifth monthly win in a row. Futures on the Nasdaq-100 Index (NDX), meanwhile, continue to cool, and are set to open just below breakeven. Investors are poring over this morning's weekly jobless claims data, which came in at 364,000 -- well below analysts estimates and marking a new pandemic-era low -- while looking ahead to Friday's closely monitored jobs report, with the addition of 683,000 positions expected for June.
StocksZacks.com

Bear of the Day: JinkoSolar Holding (JKS)

JKS - Free Report) is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) that is a solar product manufacturer based in China. The company’s principal products are silicon wafers, solar cells and solar modules. After a big earnings miss late last year and sector weakness in solar, JKS had a rough start...
Medical & Biotechetftrends.com

A Biotech ETF to Track Nasdaq’s Industry-Setting Benchmark

As investors consider the regulatory, scientific, and demographic factors driving today’s growth in biotechnology industry, they can look to the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index’s methodology and one related exchange traded fund, which could lead to the best representation of the sector. In the recent webcast, The Biotech Trek: A Short History...