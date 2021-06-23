Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Peter Falk: The Essential Films & Performances

By Chloe Walker
theplaylist.net
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeter Falk died ten years ago today, and he remains as adored as ever. During the darkest days of the pandemic, it seemed like everyone was finding comfort in rewatches of “Columbo”; in a terrifying world, it was reassuring to know that however tricky the case Falk’s disheveled detective was facing, he was sure to solve it by the time the end credits rolled.

theplaylist.net
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dick Van Dyke
Person
Myrna Loy
Person
Blythe Danner
Person
William Shatner
Person
Peter Falk
Person
Gena Rowlands
Person
John Cassavetes
Person
Tony Curtis
Person
Nick
Person
Ruth Gordon
Person
Leonard Nimoy
Person
Nicholas Colasanto
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film#Wacky Races#Murder Inc#Muttley
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesMiami Herald

“Halloween” comes to Venice as Curtis gets lifetime award

The Venice Film Festival is awarding its lifetime achievement award this year to Jamie Lee Curtis, the American actor best known for her decadeslong run in the “Halloween” slasher franchise. Curtis will pick up the Golden Lion Lifetime Achievement on Sept. 8, when the latest installment, “Halloween Kills,” is screened...
Movieshollywoodsoapbox.com

INTERVIEW: TCM’s podcast returns with deep dive into ‘Bonfire’

Photo: Melanie Griffith and Tom Hanks star in The Bonfire of the Vanities. Photo courtesy of TCM / Provided by the network with permission. When Julie Salamon, an acclaimed author and movie critic, was invited onto the set of The Bonfire of the Vanities in the late 1980s, both she and the film’s director, Brian De Palma, likely had no idea how the production would turn out. In some ways, the movie, which was eventually released in 1990, had the markings of a mega hit. It was based on a successful Tom Wolfe book, a tome that some believe to be a modern classic, and its cast featured Tom Hanks, Melanie Griffith and Bruce Willis.
MoviesLiterary Hub

Hepburn and Grant: On the Funniest Comedy—and Comedic Heroine—of Hollywood’s Golden Age

This month, the upmarket Criterion Collection, which reissues “important classic and contemporary films,” dusts off Howard Hawks’ 1938 screwball comedy Bringing Up Baby. But “dusts off” isn’t quite right. Dust could never settle on Bringing Up Baby. Hawks’ breakneck picture—a vehicle for Cary Grant and, especially, Katherine Hepburn—never stops moving, and its characters never stop talking. It’s as packed with kinetic energy as a super ball.
Amherst, NYkentonbee.com

Film

Fri. 18 Eraserhead — The 1977 film was directed by David Lynch and features Jack Nance and Charlotte Stewart, 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 18, at the Screening Room, 880 Alberta Drive, Amherst. Separate entrance outside the Boulevard Mall between Macy’s and JC Penney; $. 837-0376, www.screeningroom.net sat. 19 Don’t Look Back — The 1967 documentary directed by D. A. Pennebaker […]
Moviesspoilerfreemoviesleuth.com

Cult Cinema: Queen of Blood (1966) - Reviewed

Shortly after mounting his first feature film as a director with the Dennis Hopper starring Night Tide, writer-director Curtis Harrington would spend his next two feature film projects with American International Pictures and producer-director Roger Corman as a director-for-hire. In a controversial but common practice with lower budgeted science-fiction/horror films...
Sedona, AZprescottenews.com

Why Film Festivals Are Still Essential for Filmmaking

The Sedona International Film Festival is back in town, and I reviewed some of its films the other day. As I said before, I have a great deal of respect for the festival, and I appreciate all the life and culture it’s breathed into the city (and state). And this...
MoviesQuad-Cities Times

Films with Fireworks: Five flicks for the Fourth

Independence Day is upon us. For our list of five films to check out while you're not watching fireworks we didn't offer up Will Smith battling aliens, Tom Cruise out-oiling Val Kilmer, or the ever-popular "Hamilton." In fact, all of the films on this list were made before 1990, so...
CelebritiesHollywood Reporter

Sigourney Weaver

Michael Apted, ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter’ Director and ‘Seven Up’ Documentarian, Dies at 79. His body of work also included 'Gorky Park,' 'Gorillas in the Mist, 'The World Is Not Enough' and 'Nell.'. Movie News. Jan 8, 2021 12:10 pm. By. MIPCOM Online+: 5 Things Not to Miss. Tyler Perry, Netflix's...
MoviesCanyon News

“Psycho” Is The Ultimate Horror Classic!

HOLLYWOOD—While channel surfing something hit me, as a movie marathon of all Alfred Hitchcock classics were playing for like 2 days. As a film student, I deciphered, ripped apart and overanalyzed so many films by Alfred Hitchcock it took the fun out of the flicks for me including the films “The Birds” and “Rope” America. However, it hit me that in 1960 he released “Psycho” the film that many deem as ushering in what we know as modern day horror.
Moviestheplaylist.net

Quentin Tarantino Would Love To Remake ‘First Blood’ With Adam Driver & Kurt Russell & Contemplated Making ‘Sgt. Rock’

Quentin Tarantino is an accomplished filmmaker and, now, a best-selling author. But, first and foremost, he’s a film fan. A massive film fan. So, during interviews (which he’s doing plenty of thanks to his “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” novelization press tour), he’s quick to point out random filmmakers and features that he’s currently thinking about. In that sense, it’s easy to understand how Tarantino’s view of David O. Russell’s filmmaking career has led him to have a desire to hypothetically remake “First Blood.” Trust me, it takes a few logical leaps but Tarantino gets there.
Theater & DanceCheezBurger

The Performer

- Vote - Though she may have been a failed performer up in the city, Trixie had found her public in the lower districts, where she had labored to create her own theater. There the weary found a spot of respite, and the performer an ersatz of the fame she craved.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Week

Bill Maher attempts to convince Quentin Tarantino to drop his 'terrible idea' of quitting directing

Quentin Tarantino is still planning to quit directing movies after making just one more, and Bill Maher isn't happy about it. The Oscar-winning director appeared on Real Time with Bill Maher Friday to promote his new Once Upon a Time in Hollywood novelization, and he reiterated for the umpteenth time that he truly plans to direct only one more film before retiring. Maher, though, tried to convince him that's a terrible idea, pointing to the fact that Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was his favorite Tarantino film yet.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

The Hysterical Note Elizabeth Debicki Received On Her Peter Rabbit 2 Performance

In an improv-heavy environment such as Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, performance notes are the guide rails that keep everything on the straight and narrow. Sometimes running gags come out of such collaborations, especially when a rude review of James Corden’s voice allows for such inspiration. And then there are other scenarios, like that of Elizabeth Debicki’s performance in Peter Rabbit 2, where it inspires some rather hysterical notes.
MoviesSouthlake Style

Red, White And Blu-Ray

Few stories are as powerful as the ones America tells. These stories are filled with bravery, resilience and courage. The American Revolution was portrayed through the musical “1776,” period dramas like “John Adams” and “Turn” and powerful epics like “The Patriot.” Mel Gibson later returned to the trenches to direct Andrew Garfield in “Hacksaw Ridge” and star in “We Were Soldiers.” Oliver Stone focused on the Vietnam War twice in “Platoon” and “Born On The Fourth Of July,” and Tom Cruise starred in many patriotic pleasers like the high-flying “Top Gun” and the courtroom drama “A Few Good Men.” Aaron Sorkin, meanwhile, has written several stories about the Oval Office, from “The West Wing” to “The American President.”
EntertainmentRottentomatoes.com

Peter Travers

88% News of the World (2020) Tom Hanks saddles up for his first western and teams with a firebrand costar in 10-year-old Helena Zengel, but despite the film's visual grit and grace, it could have risked more and cut deeper. - ABC News EDIT Read More | Posted Dec 18, 2020.
MoviesPosted by
Primetimer

Barry Jenkins essentially had to wing it by feeling his way through filming The Underground Railroad

"Rather than a straightforward, literal-minded transcription of the book, Jenkins and his collaborators worked intuitively all through the production, creating a historical dream and nightmare," says Matt Zoller Seitz, in a profile of Jenkins. "They made bold decisions on the fly, drawing on scripture, myths, legends, paintings, and their own instincts about how to visualize the emotional interiors of the main characters. Recently, Jenkins and I parsed those decisions over the course of two separate wide-ranging discussions, considering the advantages and limitations of longform storytelling, the use of subjective filmmaking techniques to get into characters’ heads, the interplay of image, sound, and music, and the pleasures and dangers of letting your unconscious guide you." Jenkins adds: "The biggest challenge was just prepping everything. You know, I spoke to (True Detective season one) director Cary Fukunaga, I spoke to (The Knick director) Steven Soderbergh, before going down to Georgia to start production. And they both said that it’s humanly impossible to keep that much information in your brain at once. And it’s humanly impossible to prep five, six episodes in advance. Cary said you can maybe get away with five, and he felt like even that was mentally fatiguing. He said, 'Imagine your brain is a hard drive. You run out of capacity.'" So he kind of had to wing it. "Yeah, after a certain point. It wasn’t until I was in the middle of it all that I realized exactly what Cary and Steven were talking about," says Jenkins.
Moviesfilm-book.com

Film Review: HOW IT ENDS (2021): A Delightful Film with Some Very Fun Performances [Tribeca 2021]

How It Ends (2021) Film Review from the 20th Annual Tribeca Film Festival, a movie directed by Zoe Lister-Jones and Daryl Wein, and starring Zoe Lister-Jones, Cailee Spaeny, Whitney Cummings, Tawny Newsome, Finn Wolfhard, Nick Kroll, Logan Marshall-Green, Helen Hunt, Bradley Whitford, Bobby Lee, Olivia Wilde, Fred Armisen, Glenn Howerton, Ayo Edebiri, Sharon Van Etten, Lamorne Morris, and Paul W. Downs.