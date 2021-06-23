Cancel
Gloucester County, VA

American Legion

Cover picture for the articleAmerican Legion Post 75 held its annual installation of officers on June 14 at the post headquarters in Gloucester. Officers for both Post 75 and American Legion Riders Chapter 75 were installed by Linda Fanning, Eastern Region Vice Commander for the Department of Virginia. The new Post 75 officers, top photo, from left, are Chaplain Robert Berry, Commander Ralph Jordan, Adjutant Rick Ward, Finance Officer Sue Brosemer, 2nd Vice Commander Frank Garvey, Sergeant at Arms James Coates and, not pictured, 1st Vice Commander Joe Adair and Historian Julie Coates. The Legion Riders Chapter 75 officers are, middle photo, from left, Assistant Director Steve Baranek, Adjutant Cheryl Knapke, Director Don Knapke, Sergeant at Arms Mike McKee, Treasurer Sue Brosemer and Safety Officer Paul Vasta. At right, Fanning is shown presenting the Legionnaire of the Year award to Berry. Berry has almost 53 years as a Legionnaire and is the only member of Post 75 to have held the office of Post Command...

