Stop, rock, and stroll tonight as part of the City of Port Huron’s First Friday festivities. Cynthia Cutright from the Downtown Development Authority says visitors tonight will once again be greeted with live music being played up and down Military Street and Huron Avenue. She also says tonight’s “First Friday” theme is “Block Party” with yard games scattered throughout town, sidewalk chalk drawings, face paintings, and more. There will also be a live reading of the children’s book Fearless by Kristin Ray in front of the Polka Dot Pandas Building. A corn hole tournament hosted by the Blue Water Young Professionals will take place in front of Wings Etc. Tonight’s First Friday activities are expected to get underway around 5pm tonight and run until 8pm.