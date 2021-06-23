Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Olivia Rodrigo Delivers an In-Person Promposal to Fans, Announces 'Sour Prom' Concert Film

By Hannah Dailey, Anna Chan
Billboard
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome lucky Olivia Rodrigo fans opened their front doors recently to find their favorite singer standing outside, holding a pink sign that read “Prom would be brutal without u.” And while it wasn't actually an invite to prom, it was an invite to a livestream event. Rodrigo announced on Wednesday...

www.billboard.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concert Film#Promposals#Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesJezebel

Courtney Love Is Trying to Start Beef With Olivia Rodrigo Over Similar Album Art

[Extremely Page Six lede voice] Courtney Love has been getting deju vu when she looks at the new promotional image for Olivia Rodrigo’s album Sour. Now that I’ve gotten that extremely bad joke off my chest, here’s the dirt: Love is accusing Rodrigo of copying the cover art for Hole’s 1994 album Live Through This—an album that came out well before Rodrigo was born, which may or may not be relevant here. On the cover, model Leilani Bishop clutches a bouquet of flowers, eye makeup smudged, while she balances a large crown atop heavily feathered hair. Love sees an uncanny likeness in the promo pic of Rodrigo: Set against her signature purple backdrop, Rodrigo—also wearing a crown—cradles long-stemmed roses, a single Lauren Conrad-like mascara tear running down her cheek. (The image is a teaser for “Sour prom the concert film,” Rodrigo said.)
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Courtney Love Accuses Olivia Rodrigo of Copying Hole Album Cover...and Wants Her Flowers

Watch: Olivia Rodrigo: 5 Things to Know About the Singer. Celebrity feud alert: Courtney Love vs...Olivia Rodrigo?. The 56-year-old grunge rocker and wife of the late Kurt Cobain is accusing the 18-year-old "drivers license" singer and former Disney Channel star of copying, without giving credit, the cover of her band Hole's 1994 album Live Through This in a promotional photo for the teen's upcoming SOUR Prom concert film. Both images feature a prom queen wearing a tiara and streaked mascara and holding a bouquet of flowers.
Mental Healthstudybreaks.com

Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Good 4 U’ Is Bad 4 People With Antisocial Personality Disorder

Although this ‘Sour’ song is a smash hit, it includes some ableist language that needs to be addressed. There’s absolutely no doubt that Olivia Rodrigo’s recently released album, “Sour,” is dominating the music universe in multiple countries. Of the songs on the new album, “Good 4 U” is particularly popular with Rodrigo fans and pop listeners alike; as of May 20, the song had an impressive 43.2 million U.S. streams, 12,000 downloads and claimed the No. 1 spot by its second week out on the U.K. singles chart. The song — stylized as “good 4 u” — also had 1.7 million videos published under its TikTok sound and over 273 million streams on Spotify as of June 9.
Musicwpgu.com

Olivia Rodrigo – SOUR

To many, the phrase “driver’s license” represents a rite of passage. To others, it is a powerful and emotional song written by Olivia Rodrigo detailing her feelings about a former boyfriend (speculated to be Joshua Bassett). It was a song so powerful that people drove to empty parking lots alone to scream out the lyrics. Additionally, it catapulted Rodrigo into the limelight with an expectation her debut album would have to exceed.
Cell PhonesElite Daily

This Sour IG Chat Theme Will Turn Your DMs Into An Olivia Rodrigo Wonderland

Fresh off the May 21 release of Olivia Rodrigo’s debut album, Instagram and Facebook are inviting you to bring some of that “good 4 u” energy to your DMs. The tech giant rolled out a new Sour-inspired chat theme for Facebook and Instagram Messenger — and the fun, lilac-hued backdrop is a must if you’ve still got “drivers license” on repeat. Here’s how to get Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour Instagram chat theme so you can take the fan-girling one step further.
Celebritiesdnyuz.com

Courtney Demands Flowers From Olivia Rodrigo For ‘Sour Prom’ Visuals

Courtney Love is calling out Olivia Rodrigo on social media, saying the Disney star ripped off the disillusioned prom queen aesthetic from her band, Hole. The 56-year-old grunge star first took to Twitter to point out the similarities between Rodrigo’s Sour Prom Concert Film promo photos and the album cover for Hole’s Live Through This, which was released in 1994. Later, she demanded restitution in the form of flowers and a note.
CelebritiesPosted by
Rolling Stone

RS Charts: Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Sour’ Rebounds to Number One

Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour rebounded to Number One in its fifth week on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart with 9,900 sales, 23,300 song downloads, and 119.6 million streams. Sour arrived at Number One in May with the biggest debut week of 2021. It was subsequently displaced by Taylor Swift’s Evermore — an oldie which climbed to Number One thanks to a well-timed vinyl release — Lil Durk and Lil Baby’s joint project The Voice of the Heroes, and Polo G’s Hall of Fame. As Sour returned to Number One, Rodrigo also enjoyed the top song in the country; “Good 4 U” has ruled the RS 100 for five consecutive weeks.
Musicboxden.com

old head courtney love disses young artist olivia rodrigo

Pop beef............some old head rappers need to follow courtney & diss these new era turrible rappers. these new artist have no respect for ish........... They have no personality...they have no talent...they all sound/act/look/think the same. Clones of clones of clones of clones. Literally the easiest and most accurate definition of...
Celebritiesfloodmagazine.com

Courtney Love and Olivia Rodrigo Spark Debate About Creative Homage vs. Theft

Disney-actress-turned-worldwide-pop star Olivia Rodrigo has had a big year filled with a lot of ups and downs—but mostly ups. Her 2021 blow-up was initially bolstered by some behind-the-scenes Disney drama. It’s a backstory that made her music enthralling because of the Hollywood gossip, while also making it seem like teenage love affairs are just as heart-wrenching as the ones in TV series. “Drivers License” turned Rodrigo into a household name, but her debut album Sour solidified her as more than a one-hit wonder.
CelebritiesDerrick

Olivia Rodrigo loves Courtney Love ... so why is Love calling her a ‘rude’ copycat?

Courtney Love has accused pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo of plagiarizing artwork from “Live Through This,” the 1994 album by Love’s band Hole. What began as a sweet Instagram exchange Thursday between the veteran rocker and the Gen Z superstar spiraled into allegations of intellectual-property theft over the weekend when Love accused Rodrigo of “stealing” Hole’s concept to promote her upcoming concert film “Sour Prom.”
CelebritiesComplex

Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Sour’ Reclaims No. 1 Spot on Billboard 200

Olivia Rodrigo’s debut album Sour has returned to the top spot on the Billboard 200 for a second time in its five-week run on the charts. Sour becomes only the second album this year, joining Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album, to move over 100,000 in each of its first five weeks. After earning 105,000 album equivalent units, Sour soared from third to first, leaping over Polo G, who earned his first No. 1 on the Billboard 200 last week with Hall of Fame.
Celebritiesuncrazed.com

Olivia Rodrigo Accused By Courtney Love Of Plagiarising Artwork

Olivia Rodrigo has been accused by Courtney Love for plagiarising and ‘stealing’ after the release of Sour Prom concert film artwork. The former Hole singer highlights similarities between the cover art of the band’s 1994 album, Live Through This, and Rodrigo‘s new photos for her upcoming Sour Prom concert film.
Musicthewoodword.org

Press Play: Olivia Rodrigo’s debut album is anything but “Sour”

If there is any album that deserves a standing ovation, it would be Olivia Rodrigo’s debut album “Sour.” Rodrigo, who is only 18 years old, released her debut album on May 21 after her three previous singles achieved insane amounts of success and popularity on streaming platforms. Rodrigo is best...
TV & Videoslatestnewspost.com

Ed Sheeran Reveals He’s Written Another Song For BTS & Is a Big Olivia Rodrigo Fan

And while the BTS news was exciting, it was another comment Sheeran made during the interview that drew the most commentary. “I love Olivia Rodrigo,” Sheeran told host Michael Bennett. “I don’t know if she would like this comparison, but I’ve been saying for years the world needs a new Avril Lavigne. You know, like a girl who rocks out and writes the song, and she’s 17, and she’s, like, fantastic. I love that whole thing that’s going on.”