Olivia Rodrigo Delivers an In-Person Promposal to Fans, Announces 'Sour Prom' Concert Film

[Extremely Page Six lede voice] Courtney Love has been getting deju vu when she looks at the new promotional image for Olivia Rodrigo’s album Sour. Now that I’ve gotten that extremely bad joke off my chest, here’s the dirt: Love is accusing Rodrigo of copying the cover art for Hole’s 1994 album Live Through This—an album that came out well before Rodrigo was born, which may or may not be relevant here. On the cover, model Leilani Bishop clutches a bouquet of flowers, eye makeup smudged, while she balances a large crown atop heavily feathered hair. Love sees an uncanny likeness in the promo pic of Rodrigo: Set against her signature purple backdrop, Rodrigo—also wearing a crown—cradles long-stemmed roses, a single Lauren Conrad-like mascara tear running down her cheek. (The image is a teaser for “Sour prom the concert film,” Rodrigo said.)