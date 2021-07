Toby Keith releases a new single today (Friday, June 25th) called “Old School” which was co-written by Ryan Hurd, Maren Morris and Brett Tyler. Toby said, “When I first heard the demo, it reminded me of Steve Miller, but it had a little bit of a rap to it – not unlike the can of worms I opened years ago with 'I Wanna Talk About Me.' Then it's got the coolest melodic waterfall and I was like, 'Yeah, I gotta cut this.'”