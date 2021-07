Last season, the Broncos ranked fourth in the NFL in targeting their tight ends, throwing to them 148 times. Noah Fant, who is entering his third season, was target 93 times — the sixth most in the league — totaling 62 receptions for 673 yards and three touchdowns in 15 games played. But Fant has made it clear he thinks he can be better. He thinks he can be one of the best tight ends in the league, saying earlier this offseason "I have to step up to that level."