Longtime Fort Worth Symphony president and champion Ann Koonsman passes away
Ann Koonsman, esteemed former president and CEO of the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra, passed away on June 21, the symphony announced. Koonsman served the orchestra in multiple capacities for decades, as a violinist, vice president of development, and executive director of the FWSO from 1980 to 2004. She returned to the FWSO in 2006 as president and CEO, a position she held until her second retirement in 2011. She had faced "significant health challenges" toward the end of her life, symphony personnel say.fortworth.culturemap.com