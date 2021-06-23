Longtime Fort Worth Symphony president and champion Ann Koonsman passes away

Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. 1. Where to eat in Fort Worth right now: 5 hot new restaurants for June. With the pandemic continuing to fade, new restaurants are opening in and around Fort Worth at a fast and furious rate. There's so many new options: pasta, Southern cuisine, seafood, tacos, and good old American food. For this month's Where to Eat, these are five of the brightest new restaurants in Fort Worth.