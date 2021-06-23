Cancel
Loki: Marvel Fans Are Loving Sylvie After Episode 3

By Kofi Outlaw
ComicBook
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLoki Episode 3 saw Tom Hiddleston's Loki variant escape into the company of his rival variant, Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino). Loki and Sylvie were forced into an odd-couple pairing as they became stranded together on the planet Lamentis-1. That premise was really just an excuse for Marvel to give fans an episode of Loki where we could get some much-needed time and character development from Sylvie. Well, Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, and director Kate Herron all delivered, because social media is lighting up with reactions from Marvel fans who have nothing but love for Sylvie!

