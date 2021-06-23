Loki: Marvel Fans Are Loving Sylvie After Episode 3

There's definitely something going on at the TVA, right? Two episodes into Marvel's Loki and every fan watching the acclaimed new series is having serious trust issues with the Time Variance Authority, and for good reason. Secrets are being kept, questions are being dodged, and an organization that is supposed to be all-seeing really drops the ball way too often. There have been theories floating around that perhaps the Time-Keepers don't actually exist, which would certainly explain a lot. But a new Marvel fan theory takes a new direction, wondering if there is more than one TVA out there.