Four people were killed, and twenty-eight others were wounded in shootings Thursday in Chicago, including a man who was killed in a drive-by in West Garfield Park. The 25-year-old was standing on the porch about 4:15 p.m. in the 4000 block of West Van Buren Street when a car drove by and someone from inside fired shots, Chicago police said. He was shot in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene. He hasn’t been identified.