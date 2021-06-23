AI Gives Outdated Industries a Makeover

The AI and Digital age has accelerated the rate of innovation so quickly that some organizations simply can’t keep up. In fact, Senior Leaders and Chief Executives around the world are “extremely concerned”, as pointed out by a recent PwC survey, “The Anxious Optimist in the Corner Office'', with regards to how their enterprise will compete in a continuously volatile economic climate spurred by technological advancement. What’s more, a McKinsey survey found that only 20% of companies have been able to achieve advanced analytics capacities, 50% of which are building AI with about two thirds of them are establishing AI Center of Excellence. In addition, a Gartner study found that 80% of companies will fail to maximize the full potential of AI due to a lack of data scientists. As a result, companies have begun to emphasize AI Centers of Excellence (CoE), which are driven by a group of the company’s experts to enable fast execution of organizational goals like scaling adoption and advice for stakeholders. AI CoEs are proving to be critical in the digital age while keeping up with the rate of innovation benefiting from growing knowledge and best practices. All of this is boosting business technological transformation while providing essential use cases.