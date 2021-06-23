Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

Five Black UW police officers suing for millions, claiming racism

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Posted by 
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tAvvE_0adECW8Q00

SEATTLE — Five Black University of Washington police officers are filing a multimillion-dollar lawsuit against the department.

They say there’s a culture of racism inside the department, the New York Times reported.

The officers are pointing to a series of incidents including racial slurs, various comments about Black people and anger that was openly directed at them and at members of the public.

The filings detail dozens of incidents over the past several years through last month.

One officer said she sometimes found bananas placed in front of her locker. In one instance, that was paired with a note that referred to her as a “monkey,” and said, “Here’s your lunch,” the Times reported.

Another officer said he was hit with a long stick by a supervisor who then said, “You people should be used to being hit with these.”

KIRO 7 reached out to university officials who said they were stunned by the allegations laid out in the claims but said it was the first time they had heard about them.

The statement from Victor Balta, University of Washington senior director for media relations, follows:

“We are stunned by the allegations outlined in these claims. Any one of the incidents described here would prompt an immediate investigation and appropriate disciplinary action based on the investigation’s findings. We recognize that the officers believe UWPD command staff are aware of the incidents outlined, however we have no record of any complaints being filed through the many avenues available to staff to do so. We have no record of any such complaints through the police union, the Office of Labor Relations, or the University Complaint Investigation and Resolution Office.

“We plan to initiate our own investigation into these allegations now that they have been brought to our attention. The UW is committed to maintaining a fair, equitable and inclusive environment and provides employees with many avenues for reporting inappropriate or discriminatory behavior so they can be addressed immediately. Given the nature of these allegations and these pending legal claims, we have nothing further to add while the legal process is ongoing.”

Scroll down to continue reading

More news from KIRO 7

©2021 Cox Media Group

Community Policy
View All 27 Commentsarrow_down
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
40K+
Followers
57K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Society
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Society
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Seattle, WA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Uw#Police Union#Racial Injustice#Black University#The New York Times#University Of Washington#Uwpd#Kiro 7
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Colorado Springs, COColorado Springs Independent

City sued for police K9 attack, pays $112K on other claims

A Colorado Springs man wanted for a nonviolent crime — stealing mail — is seeking unspecified damages from the city of Colorado Springs after police unleashed a K9 on him as he climbed out of the shower naked. The dog bit his leg, causing severe injuries, "threatening a major artery...
Lansing, MIWILX-TV

Lansing Mayor Schor pushing to hire five police officers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mayor Andy Schor wants the City Council to approve the hiring of five new officers, to specifically target a rise in gun violence. Residents in Lansing have seen fourteen gun deaths over the last six months. 18-year-old Jason Stephenson says he has lost two friends to...
Spokane, WAThe Spokesman-Review

‘Racism’ claim unfounded

In response to Spokane Police Department Chief Meidl’s statement that his friendly wave to a mother and young son was met with a glare, a member of a panel gave an explanation. The panel was brought together by a group “that strives to combat political polarization.” After discussing how the department has reformed since Otto Zehm’s unfortunate death following his false arrest, there was a “consensus” that there is “still more criminal justice reform work left to do.” (“People for Effective Government panel talks police reform 15 years after Zehm’s death,” June 11)
Kansas City, MOWashington Post

A Black man was killed by police in his driveway, lawsuit says. His family is now suing for $10 million.

Police tracking a car involved in a traffic incident in December 2019 followed Cameron Lamb as he was pulling his red pickup truck into the garage of his backyard in Kansas City, Mo. Without a warrant or permission allowing them on the property, two plainclothes detectives “stormed around the side of the house” and demanded to know where he was, according to a federal lawsuit.
Fox 19

Walmart employee fired after Black woman claims she was racially profiled

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A Walmart associate has been fired by the company after a Black woman claims she was racially profiled by the employee. Anternitia O’Neal says she went to the Walmart on Colerain Avenue for groceries on May 18. Once she was finished shopping, O’Neal headed for...
New York City, NYPosted by
Newsweek

White Police Supervisor Allegedly Pressured Minority Cops to 'Take People's Freedom'

A white police supervisor allegedly pressured subordinate officers of color to take people's freedom in order to meet arrest quotas, new court documents say. New documents obtained by New York Daily News are part of a long-running suit launched by four minority cops, who claim they faced retaliation for not arresting enough people of color as part of the department's unreported arrest quota system.
Kansas City, MOwestplainsdailyquill.net

Family of Black man slain by officer sues Kansas City police

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The family of a Black man fatally shot in 2019 in his own backyard by a white police detective is suing Kansas City police and the officer. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
Law EnforcementPosted by
Daily Mail

Moment five white Maryland police officers taser and arrest black teenager 'after he ignored warning to stop vaping on boardwalk'

A black teenager was filmed being surrounded by five white police officers and tasered after he allegedly ignored a request to stop vaping on a Maryland boardwalk. Taizier Griffin, 18, was zapped with the device in Ocean City, Maryland, on Saturday, despite his apparent cooperation with the five officers surrounding him, and was filmed tumbling to the ground moments later.