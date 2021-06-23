Five Black UW police officers suing for millions, claiming racism

SEATTLE — Five Black University of Washington police officers are filing a multimillion-dollar lawsuit against the department.

They say there’s a culture of racism inside the department, the New York Times reported.

The officers are pointing to a series of incidents including racial slurs, various comments about Black people and anger that was openly directed at them and at members of the public.

The filings detail dozens of incidents over the past several years through last month.

One officer said she sometimes found bananas placed in front of her locker. In one instance, that was paired with a note that referred to her as a “monkey,” and said, “Here’s your lunch,” the Times reported.

Another officer said he was hit with a long stick by a supervisor who then said, “You people should be used to being hit with these.”

KIRO 7 reached out to university officials who said they were stunned by the allegations laid out in the claims but said it was the first time they had heard about them.

The statement from Victor Balta, University of Washington senior director for media relations, follows:

“We are stunned by the allegations outlined in these claims. Any one of the incidents described here would prompt an immediate investigation and appropriate disciplinary action based on the investigation’s findings. We recognize that the officers believe UWPD command staff are aware of the incidents outlined, however we have no record of any complaints being filed through the many avenues available to staff to do so. We have no record of any such complaints through the police union, the Office of Labor Relations, or the University Complaint Investigation and Resolution Office.

“We plan to initiate our own investigation into these allegations now that they have been brought to our attention. The UW is committed to maintaining a fair, equitable and inclusive environment and provides employees with many avenues for reporting inappropriate or discriminatory behavior so they can be addressed immediately. Given the nature of these allegations and these pending legal claims, we have nothing further to add while the legal process is ongoing.”

Scroll down to continue reading

More news from KIRO 7

Do you have an investigative story tip? Send us an email at investigate@kiro7.com

©2021 Cox Media Group