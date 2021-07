Fourth of July celebrations in Carson Valley's three towns were well attended on Sunday morning. The Gardnerville Main Street Freedom 5K Fun Run and Walk drew 140 participants to the otherwise quiet town on Sunday morning. Main Street Director Jen Nalder said that most of the participants signed up in the last few days. Meanwhile, Genoa, Nevada's oldest town was bustling with activity as preparations for the annual American celebration were under way. Genoans started off their event at 10 a.m.with a pet, bicycle and kazoo parade. Events will continue in the town, with the Carson City Symphony performing at 4:30 p.m. today. They were cooking burgers in Minden Park for the free barbecue. Scores of children participated in the bicycle parade around the park, while others enjoyed an inflatable slide, bouncy house and the Minden Splash Pad. Very nearly the entire town was in evidence. The Battle Born Mounted Posse brought in the colors. The Carson Valley Pops performed in Heritage Park in Gardnerville at noon on Sunday for the Fourth.