Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Being Anglo-Saxon was a matter of language and culture, not genetics

EurekAlert
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new study from archaeologists at University of Sydney and Simon Fraser University in Vancouver, has provided important new evidence to answer the question "Who exactly were the Anglo-Saxons?" New findings based on studying skeletal remains clearly indicates the Anglo-Saxons were a melting pot of people from both migrant and...

www.eurekalert.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Language#Genetics#Anglo Saxons#Simon Fraser University#Anglo Saxons#The University Of Sydney#Plos One#Continental European#The Middle Anglo Saxon#Romano Celts#English#Aaas#Eurekalert
Related
Scienceapaonline.org

Why the Genetic Fallacy is Not a Fallacy

Trivia question: which country was the first to pass a public smoking ban? Answer: Nazi Germany. Indeed, German scientists were among the first to determine a causal relationship between smoking and cancer. Adolf Hitler himself intensely disliked smoking and personally donated money to the Wissenschaftliches Institut zur Erforschung der Tabakgefahren (Scientific Institute for Tobacco Hazards Research). The term Passivrauchen (passive smoking) itself was coined in Nazi Germany, when German researchers discovered that smoking was harmful to bystanders too.
Technologysiliconangle.com

Cherokee Nation, Presidio develop platform to help preserve Cherokee language and culture

Although composed of over 392,000 citizens across America, the Cherokee Nation faces hardships as their language and culture has eroded over the years. Dispossession, disease and the lack of education in school systems have all contributed to these difficulties, testing the Nation’s resiliency throughout the centuries. Two thousand fluent Cherokee speakers remain, and a growing chorus of voices are calling for help in preserving Cherokee language and culture.
WildlifeEurekAlert

New fossil sheds light on the evolution of how dinosaurs breathed

An international team of scientists has used high-powered X-rays at the European Synchrotron, the ESRF, to show how an extinct South African 200-million-year-old dinosaur, Heterodontosaurus tucki, breathed. The study is published in eLife on 6 July 2021. In 2016, scientists from the Evolutionary Studies Institute at the University of the...
ScienceEurekAlert

Neanderthal artists? Our ancestors decorated bones over 50,000 years ago

Since the discovery of the first fossil remains in the 19th century, the image of the Neanderthal has been one of a primitive hominin. People have known for a long time that Neanderthals were able to effectively fashion tools and weapons. But could they also make ornaments, jewellery or even art? A research team led by the University of Göttingen and the Lower Saxony State Office for Heritage has analysed a new find from the Unicorn Cave (Einhornhöhle) in the Harz Mountains. The researchers conclude that, in fact, Neanderthals, genetically the closest relative to modern humans, had remarkable cognitive abilities. The results of the study were published in Nature Ecology and Evolution.
SciencePosted by
AFP

Ancient bone carving could change the way we think about Neanderthals

The design may be simple, but a chevron pattern etched onto a deer bone more than 50,000 years ago suggests that Neanderthals had their own artistic tradition before modern humans arrived on the scene, researchers said Monday. The engraving, discovered at a German cave where Neanderthals lived tens of thousands of years ago, has no obvious utility according to researchers who say the artifact sheds new light on the ill-fated species' capacity for creativity. The vast majority of Stone-Age artworks discovered in Europe are attributed to Homo sapiens and experts have long suggested that Neanderthals, among our closest relatives, only began creating symbolic objects after mixing with them. But using radiocarbon dating, archaeologists determined the recently-unearthed artifact to be at least 51,000 years old -- pre-dating the arrival of Homo sapiens in central Europe by some 10,000 years, according to the research published in the journal Nature Ecology and Evolution.
SciencePosted by
SlashGear

Researchers discover bones carved by Neanderthal artists

One of the primitive ancient relatives to humans was the Neanderthal. Scientists have long known that Neanderthals were smart enough to fashion effective tools and weapons. Researchers have now found Neanderthals were also able to create ornaments and art. Researchers from the University of Gottingen and the Lower Saxony State Office for Heritage analyzed new findings from Unicorn Cave in the Harz Mountains.
IphoneTidbits

The Language Thread

Continuing the discussion from iOS 14.6 breaks CarPlay:. P.S. I LOVE British Slang. Made my day when you posted that. My fave is “would you like a fag?”, meaning a cigarette. Still used?. A book from 1970 mentioned “right sod” and “sod off”. The Harry Potter books were more authentic...
ScienceNature.com

Being fluent in a second language can boost your research

Scientists who speak different languages can bring science to a whole new audience — and use it to their advantage, says Jamie Sugrue. Jamie Sugrue is a PhD student in viral immunology at Trinity College Dublin, the University of Dublin, Ireland. You have full access to this article via your...
SocietyPosted by
Connecticut Mirror

A Fourth of July salute to the Anglo Saxons

We Americans love to celebrate our diversity. We have Columbus Day, St. Patrick’s Day and Martin Luther King Day. Various ethnic groups have parades to honor their culture; and this is fine. But we often forget about the one group to whom we owe our freedom and prosperity – the Anglo Saxons.
ChemistryNature.com

Not just sorcery: scientists build an invisible portal

‘Superscattering’ material is used to construct a mini-doorway that is invisible in the microwave portion of the spectrum. Invisible doorways have long been the stuff of fiction: Harry Potter, for example, entered a hidden portal to catch a train at King’s Cross station in London. Now, a team has disguised a gateway in the real world.
ScienceThe Guardian

Massive human head in Chinese well forces scientists to rethink evolution

The discovery of a huge fossilised skull that was wrapped up and hidden in a Chinese well nearly 90 years ago has forced scientists to rewrite the story of human evolution. Analysis of the remains has revealed a new branch of the human family tree that points to a previously unknown sister group more closely related to modern humans than the Neanderthals.
Beauty & Fashionheritagedaily.com

Discovery from Unicorn Cave in Lower Saxony sheds new light on ancestors’ cognitive abilities

Since the discovery of the first fossil remains in the 19th century, the image of the Neanderthal has been one of a primitive hominin. People have known for a long time that Neanderthals were able to effectively fashion tools and weapons. But could they also make ornaments, jewellery or even art? A research team led by the University of Göttingen and the Lower Saxony State Office for Heritage has analysed a new find from the Unicorn Cave (Einhornhöhle) in the Harz Mountains. The researchers conclude that, in fact, Neanderthals, genetically the closest relative to modern humans, had remarkable cognitive abilities. The results of the study were published in Nature Ecology and Evolution.
ScienceCosmos

A new mystery human species has been discovered in Israel

An international group of archaeologists have discovered a missing piece in the story of human evolution. Excavations at the Israeli site of Nesher Ramla have recovered a skull that may represent a late-surviving example of a distinct Homo population, which lived in and around modern-day Israel from about 420,000 to 120,000 years ago.
ScienceBBC

Stonehenge: Did ancient 'machine' move stones from Wales?

It is a mystery that has confounded experts for centuries - how were huge stones transported 180 miles (290km) from the Preseli Hills to Stonehenge?. Some think humans, or even cows, pulled them to their resting place on Salisbury Plain. However, a Denbighshire man believes it was a long-forgotten "machine"...
AsiaEurekAlert

Making sense of antisense gene silencing

Tokyo, Japan - Gene silencing therapies are used to interfere with, or "silence", the expression of genes that are associated with disorders. Now, a team at TMDU has uncovered some of the cellular mechanisms by which the silencing therapies act in cells. Antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) therapies use small strands of...
Public Healthnwadventists.com

Pandemic Language

A monumental event like the coronavirus pandemic changes our individual and community life experiences in unexpected ways. Living through historic events also changes our language. Because we are anxious to comprehend what has happened and to clearly explain our anxiety about life’s new uncertainties, we naturally latch on to new...
Sciencescitechdaily.com

Recently Discovered Letter Written by Albert Einstein Discusses Link Between Physics and Biology – Seven Decades Before Evidence Emerges

Previously Unknown Letter Reveals Einstein’s Thinking on Bees, Birds and Physics. The 1949 letter by the physicist and Nobel laureate discusses bees, birds, and whether new physics principles could come from studying animal senses. It’s a position still being realized within physics to this day, with a growing body of...

Comments / 1

Community Policy