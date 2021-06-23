7 Zero-Gravity Chairs We Think You Really Need For Summer
As shopping editors, it's not every day we discover something new, especially in the home department. That's why when someone told us about zero-gravity chairs, we stopped in our tracks. The name alone got us interested, and sounds like something we can get behind. After a little google search, we were sold. The recliner chairs are designed with a locking system that can be adjusted to any positions with 0-170 degrees, so you can pick your most comfortable position. Frankly, these aren't the most stylish things on the market, but they sure are convenient and comfy, so why not, right? Plus, they're great for taking on the go.www.popsugar.com