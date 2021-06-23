Knoxville Police Warning of a Scam Involving Someone Claiming a Loved One Has Been in an Accident and in Jail and Needs Bail Money
KPD warning of a scam. The department has received several recent scam reports where a person pretending to be an attorney is calling individuals and stating that their loved one has been involved in a crash. The scammer further claims that the victim’s loved one has been arrested as a result of the crash and that the victim will need to pay bail money. Over the past week, at least two people have fallen victim to this scam and provided money to the scammers.www.wivk.com