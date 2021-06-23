By George, Grey's Anatomy Is Trying To Give T.R. Knight The Awards Love He Deserves

Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? If you are wondering if the show is going to pick up with a surprise episode or two, we’re happy to help!. Unfortunately, we do have to start this article off with a healthy dose of bad news: The show remains on hiatus. Not only that, but it’s going to be that way for the remainder of the summer! As of right now, there is no premiere date, but we’re hoping to have one over the next few weeks. Don’t be shocked if there is a two-hour premiere, as that is something we’ve seen the series pull out in the past.