Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

By George, Grey's Anatomy Is Trying To Give T.R. Knight The Awards Love He Deserves

By Megan Behnke
Posted by 
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Season 17 of Grey’s Anatomy was a lot to take in for many fans, especially those who have been watching since the beginning. The latest season of the ABC medical drama included many familiar faces of those who are no longer (fictionally) with us, including the surprising and long-awaited return from T.R. Knight as the beloved George O’Malley. The performance made fans everywhere emotional as George reunited with Meredith in her COVID-induced dream, and Grey’s Anatomy execs were clearly also enthused, to the point where they submitted Knight for awards consideration .

www.cinemablend.com
Community Policy
CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
28K+
Followers
23K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chandra Wilson
Person
James Pickens Jr.
Person
Patrick Dempsey
Person
Ellen Pompeo
Person
George Best
Person
Kim Raver
Person
T.r. Knight
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emmy Award#George Grey#Grey S Anatomy#Abc#Gold Derby#Covid Beach Fantasy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? Latest headlines before season 19

Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? If you are wondering if the show is going to pick up with a surprise episode or two, we’re happy to help!. Unfortunately, we do have to start this article off with a healthy dose of bad news: The show remains on hiatus. Not only that, but it’s going to be that way for the remainder of the summer! As of right now, there is no premiere date, but we’re hoping to have one over the next few weeks. Don’t be shocked if there is a two-hour premiere, as that is something we’ve seen the series pull out in the past.
TV & VideosPosted by
E! News

Jesse Williams Shares His Surprising Reaction to His Final Grey's Anatomy Episode

Watch: Sarah Drew & Jesse Williams Talk "Grey's Anatomy" Romance. Jesse Williams is looking back at his last time in Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. While appearing on the June 18 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Jesse—who played Dr. Jackson Avery on Grey's Anatomy for 12 seasons—revealed that he was actually surprised at how "emotional" he got while watching his final episode, which aired in late May.
Celebritiesimdb.com

Patrick Dempsey could finally get an Emmy nomination for ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

Patrick Dempsey played Dr. Derek Shepherd on “Grey’s Anatomy” for a decade, winning praise from fans and broad mainstream fame by starring in the hit ABC drama. But one plaudit always eluded the show’s male lead: an Emmy nomination for his performance as the wildly successful surgeon. Now, thanks to his unexpected return to the show, that could all change.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

The Amount Of Time People Spend Watching NCIS, Grey's Anatomy And Criminal Minds On Streaming Is Wild

Considering CBS has been television's most-watched network for most of this century, thanks in large part to the massive success of some of its longest-running series. While the all-important age demographic ratings don't always size up to shows from other networks, hits like The Big Bang Theory had big enough viewerships to smooth over such less positive stats. Speaking to the semi-eternal appeal of serialized procedural dramas, Nielsen's latest streaming TV ratings report showed that audiences spent a bonkers amount of time recently watching CBS' NCIS and Criminal Minds recently, as well as ABC's Grey's Anatomy.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Ellen Pompeo crossed a fan who hated Grey’s Anatomy season 17

A few weeks ago the last episode of season 17 of Grey’s Anatomy, which had many emotional moments and production problems due to the Coronavirus pandemic. It is common that not everyone likes a series or film that is highly acclaimed by the public, but what happened is not normal: Ellen Pompeo responded to a negative review on Twitter. Look what happened!
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Grey's Anatomy Star Ellen Pompeo Had Classiest Response To Fan Calling Latest Season 'Trash'

Well, I don't think anyone would dismiss the idea that Grey's Anatomy Season 17 was an emotional roller coaster, and probably not to everyone's taste in the way several things were handled. The show dove right into the pandemic, and had its surgeons deal with not just a hospital filled to bursting with nearly more COVID patients than they could handle, but they also had to fight to try and keep Meredith (and Tom) alive when she contracted the virus early in the season. Now, star Ellen Pompeo has spoken out with a truly classy response after a fan called this season "trash."
TV SeriesElite Daily

Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Is Coming To Netflix SO Soon

Fans were met with disappointment in 2020 when the Season 17 premiere of Grey’s Anatomy was pushed back several months following significant production delays related to the coronavirus pandemic. So far, the season was thankfully worth the wait. And now, viewers will soon be able to stream the latest episodes. For those who’ve yet to watch the newest season, or for super fans wanting to relive their favorite moments, there’s good news: Grey’s Anatomy Season 17 is heading to Netflix ASAP.
Celebritiesdigitalspy.com

Grey's Anatomy star opens up about "terrifying" next project

Former Grey's Anatomy star Jesse Williams is pretty much 'terrified' of his first big acting gig since leaving the show – and we can't say we blame him. The actor – who appeared as Jackson Avery on the medical drama from 2009 until he departed last month – got very candid about what he's getting up to next on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday (June 18) and, erm, well, let's just say he won't be scrubbing up.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

A New Grey's Anatomy Spinoff For Jackson? Here's What Jesse Williams Says

Grey's Anatomy fans spent much of Season 17 with the suspicion that Ellen Pompeo's Meredith could get killed off, thus bringing the show to an end without a Season 18 renewal. Things didn't pan out in quite that way, however, as Meredith survived her COVID coma and will be back for more when the new season hits in the fall. What many viewers didn't see coming, though, was the swan song for Jesse Williams' Jackson Avery, who vacated the series with Episode 15, which also featured the final appearance (so far) from Greg Germann's Tom Koracick. The question now is whether or not fans should hold out hope for a Jackson-centric spinoff drama.
TV SeriesHelloGiggles

Ellen Pompeo Had a Gracious Response for a Fan Who Slammed 'Grey's Anatomy'

Season 17 of Grey's Anatomy, which just wrapped up earlier this month, was, put simply, a doozy. The season focused on the COVID-19 pandemic and featured a number of returning faces. In true Grey's style, there was drama, heartbreak, death, and so much more. But, that means it wasn't a season well-loved by everyone, and when one fan slammed the season on Twitter, Ellen Pompeo took it all in stride.