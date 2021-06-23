Portugal v France: Line-ups revealed for the final group match of Euro 2020

From the onset of Euro 2020, Group F has been described as the group of death. All four teams are still vying to advance to the Round of 16 entering the final matchday of the group stage. France is on top of the table with four points despite a disappointing showing against Hungary last week and now Les Bleus will take on Portugal in a match with massive consequences. Portugal is third behind Germany with three points by way of a head-to-head loss and now the defending European champions must have a result to have any hope of defending the title.