Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Portugal v France: Line-ups revealed for the final group match of Euro 2020

By Ryan Dabbs
fourfourtwo.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePortugal vs France kicks off at 8pm - and both Didier Deschamps and Fernando Santos have shuffled their pack for their final Euro 2020 group game. Bruno Fernandes is replaced in the starting line-up as Portugal opt instead for Euros maestro Renato Sanches. Joao Moutinho also gets his first start of the tournament to add more experience to the midfield - the central midfield was involved when Portugal last played France in the Euros, the 2016 final.

www.fourfourtwo.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Renato Sanches
Person
Didier Deschamps
IN THIS ARTICLE
#France 4#Kounde 4
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
Place
Europe
Country
Portugal
News Break
Euro
News Break
Sports
Related
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

Germany put Portugal to the sword in game of Euro 2020 so far as Kai Havertz, Robin Gosens and TWO own goals secure victory in six-goal thriller... with Cristiano Ronaldo's side now third in 'Group of Death' heading into final game against France

Germany revelled in the fond remembrance of old superiorities at the Allianz Arena when they banished the uncertainties that have haunted them since their early elimination from the 2018 World Cup. They came from behind in Munich to sweep Portugal and the evergreen Cristiano Ronaldo aside 4-2 in the best game of these European Championships so far.
SoccerPosted by
The Independent

Harry Kane: Roy Keane calls on England captain to ‘turn up’ following Euro 2020 draw against Scotland

Roy Keane has demanded England captain Harry Kane to “turn up” following a subdued performance from the striker in his country’s Euro 2020 draw against Scotland. Kane’s threat was largely contained by Scotland’s defence at Wembley, with the striker having few, if any, chances to provide the breakthrough for his side. The 27-year-old was brought off for Marcus Rashford in the 74th minute of the match by manager Gareth Southgate as England pushed for a winner to secure their passage through to the last-16. Kane was also quiet in England’s Euro 2020 opener against Croatia last weekend. Asked if...
Sportsfourfourtwo.com

Euro 2020: England vs Scotland line-ups revealed

Euro 2020 hosts a mouth-watering clash tonight - and the England vs Scotland line-ups are out. Gareth Southgate has gone with the majority of the team that beat Croatia at Wembley last weekend, with a couple of surprises to freshen up the side. Southgate was staunchly criticised pre-game for his selection - but it paid off with an excellent display in the baking heat.
SoccerPosted by
The Independent

Hungary vs France confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Euro 2020 fixture today

France take on Hungary in Budapest for their Group F match at Euro 2020.A Mats Hummels own goal ensured France got their tournament off to a winning start against Germany.His own goal gave Les Bleus all three points while Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema both scored strikes ruled out for offside.FOLLOW LIVE: Hungary host world champions FranceIn their opening game, Hungary were defeated 3-0 by Portugal with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring twice after Raphael Guerreiro opened the scoring.Here’s everything you need to know about the match:When is it?The fixture will kick-off at 2pm BST at the Ferenc Puskas Stadium.How can...
Soccerfourfourtwo.com

Euro 2020: Italy vs Wales line-ups revealed, with Ciro Immobile rested in Rome

The line-ups for the Italy vs Wales Euro 2020 group game have been revealed - and both sides opt for attacking lineups as they bid to top Group A. Gareth Bale, Aaron Ramsey and Dan James form a three-man attack with plenty of pace and intelligent movement. They're supported in the rear-guard by a three main defence as the Dragons bid to stop the Azzurri from continuing their promising start.
Sportsvavel.com

England v Czech Republic: predicted line-up

Ahead of Tuesday’s crucial Group D decider at Wembley, there is plenty of discussion over how Gareth Southgate could set up, especially in the aftermath of a dismal scoreless draw on Friday night with their northern rivals, Scotland. The Czech Republic have enjoyed exactly the same start to their European...
UEFASkySports

England v Czech Rep: Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell to miss final Euro 2020 group game

England duo Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell will miss Tuesday's Euro 2020 clash with the Czech Republic after going into self-isolation. The pair interacted with Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour, who has tested positive for coronavirus, at full-time of Friday's 0-0 draw. Henderson, Maguire to face Czechs; Bellingham could replace Mount.
UEFACBS Sports

UEFA Euro 2020 odds, picks, predictions: European soccer expert reveals best bets for France vs. Portugal

From the onset of Euro 2020, Group F has been described as the group of death. All four teams are still vying to advance to the Round of 16 entering the final matchday of the group stage. France is on top of the table with four points despite a disappointing showing against Hungary last week and now Les Bleus will take on Portugal in a match with massive consequences. Portugal is third behind Germany with three points by way of a head-to-head loss and now the defending European champions must have a result to have any hope of defending the title.
Soccerfourfourtwo.com

England vs Czech Republic: Line-ups revealed for England's last Euro 2020 group game

England vs Czech Republic kicks off at 8pm - and Gareth Southgate has shuffled his pack for the final Euro 2020 group game. The Three Lions looked toothless for swathes of the match against Scotland, with the Auld Enemies playing out a 0-0 draw last Friday. In response, Southgate has rotated the attackers in his side to bring in new faces.
SoccerTechRadar

Portugal vs France live stream: how to watch Euro 2020 match free and from anywhere

Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe lead an all-star cast as the group stage wraps up with a clash of the Euros champions and the World Cup champions, in a repeat of the 2016 final. It's a privilege to get a chance to see them face off so early in the tournament, so follow our guide to watch a Portugal vs France live stream and follow the Euro 2020 Group F game from anywhere on Wednesday.
UEFA90min.com

France predicted lineup vs Portugal - Euro 2020

France have already sealed a spot in the knockout stages of Euro 2020 and they'll have the chance to finish top of their group when they meet Portugal on Wednesday. Three points would get the job done for Didier Deschamps' men, who weren't at their best last time out against Hungary. A poor performance here could actually see them tumble down to third, assuming Germany can beat Hungary in their final group game.