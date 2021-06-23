Portugal v France: Line-ups revealed for the final group match of Euro 2020
Portugal vs France kicks off at 8pm - and both Didier Deschamps and Fernando Santos have shuffled their pack for their final Euro 2020 group game. Bruno Fernandes is replaced in the starting line-up as Portugal opt instead for Euros maestro Renato Sanches. Joao Moutinho also gets his first start of the tournament to add more experience to the midfield - the central midfield was involved when Portugal last played France in the Euros, the 2016 final.www.fourfourtwo.com