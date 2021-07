Ange Postecoglou will speak to Callum McGregor, who he watched starring for Scotland against England at Wembley last week, and the likely outcome is that the midfielder will be thereafter confirmed as the New Celtic captain. The Australian is also considering Christopher Jullien for Scott Brown’s old job as the French defender looks set for an earlier than expected return to fitness after his horror knee smash against the Celtic Park goalpost at the end of last year.