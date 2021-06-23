Official Trailer For Apple TV+ Docuseries WATCH THE SOUND WITH MARK RONSON
Apple has released this official trailer for “Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson,” a new six-part docuseries that examines sound creation and the revolutionary technology that has shaped music as we know it. Hailing from Academy Award-winning producer Morgan Neville (“20 Feet from Stardom”) and hosted by Mark Ronson, an internationally renowned DJ and Oscar, Golden Globe and seven-time-Grammy-Award- winning artist and producer, “Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson” will make its global debut on Friday, July 30, exclusively on Apple TV+.www.ramascreen.com