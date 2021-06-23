Cancel
Health

Discounted Cancer Drug Set To Save Lives In Australia

By zenger.news
Florida Star
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCANBERRA, Australia — Australians fighting the asbestos-related cancer, mesothelioma, will soon be able to buy lifesaving drugs at a fraction of the retail cost. Opdivoand and Yervoy help activate patients’ immune systems to recognize and attack unresectable malignant mesothelioma, which cannot be treated surgically. The medications will from July 1 be listed on the federal government’s Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme, reducing treatment to about […]

www.thefloridastar.com
HealthTennessee Tribune

Molecule Could Beat Drug-resistant Malaria In Australia

CANBERRA, Australia — Australian scientists have found a new type of molecule that could beat drug-resistant strains of malaria. Researchers at Monash University were investigating antimalarial compounds in 2018 when they stumbled on one molecule, not like the others. “We were working on trying to make inhibitors against malaria proteins...
EconomyFlorida Star

Australia Changes To ‘Super Size’ Retirement Savings

CANBERRA, Australia — For the average Australian worker, legislated rises in superannuation will mean an extra AU$85,000 ($64,353) in their super account at retirement. The Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia (ASFA) on June 23 released a report on how the increases set to kick in from July 1 will “super-size” retirement balances. Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia is the […]
HealthFlorida Star

Meth Use Rebounds To Pre-pandemic Levels In Australia: Reports

CANBERRA, Australia — Australia-wide wastewater samples show meth consumption has returned to pre-pandemic levels, and Ketamine is being used more than just a typical medical substance. The report by National Wastewater Drug Monitoring Program, released on June 30, tracks drug consumption for 12 substances, including Ketamine, for the first time. It found alcohol and nicotine remain the most consumed drugs in Australia, […]
Grocery & SupermaketFlorida Star

Call For Business Role In Vaccine Rollout In Australia

SYDNEY — A peak business group, the Business Council of Australia, believes it can assist with the Covid-19 vaccine rollout through its network of members across various regions in the country. But the Business Council of Australia also says there needs to be clarity and consistency surrounding the health advice...
Marlton, MDPosted by
New Jersey 101.5

Robot could save lives at NJ hospital by detecting lung cancer early on

MARLTON — Hard-to-reach tumors in the lung aren't as hard to reach anymore for doctors at Virtua Marlton Hospital. By using a controller similar to one you'd use to play Xbox, Virtua doctors are taking advantage of robotic navigation technology that enables them to access and biopsy very small growths in the lungs and reduces the need for more invasive procedures on patients.
HealthFlorida Star

State Leaders In Australia Criticize Vaccine Confusion

CANBERRA, Australia — The Scott Morrison government is under fresh pressure over its vaccine rollout after Australian state leaders warned against younger people taking the AstraZeneca shot. Prime Minister Morrison has highlighted a path for any adult to receive the jab after talking to their General Practitioner about the risks of extremely rare blood clots. But state premiers and chief health officers […]
HealthFlorida Star

Australia HIV Transmission Rate 90 Percent Lower In Men On Prevention Meds

SYDNEY — HIV transmissions in Australia’s New South Wales dropped 40 percent when prevention medication was made more easily available and these historically low rates have been sustained among high-risk men, a study reveals. The research, published in The Lancet HIV on July 2, is the culmination of a three-year study called EPIC-NSW, the first globally to measure the impact of pre-exposure […]
Public HealthFlorida Star

Covid-19 Case Recorded On Australia’s Sunshine Coast

SUNSHINE COAST, Australia — A public health alert is being issued for parts of the Sunshine Coast, Australia after a new locally acquired coronavirus case was identified. The man in his 50s returned a positive result on July 2 after becoming symptomatic on June 30 and undertaking a test on July 1. Queensland Health Minister Yvette D’Ath encouraged anyone in the […]
Public HealthMedscape News

Convalescent Plasma Saves Lives in Blood Cancer and COVID-19

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. Dr Jeffrey P. Henderson, from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, holds a bag of convalescent plasma. A strong case for the routine use of convalescent plasma for patients with blood cancer who are...
CancerMedscape News

Heartburn Drug and Cancer: Does the Link Hold?

In 2016, researchers had some very bad news for anyone taking antacids. They found that healthy men and women who took a normal dose of the heartburn medicine ranitidine, often known by the brand name Zantac, had extremely high levels of a chemical known as NDMA, a probable cancer-causing substance.
Cancerhealthday.com

Patients in Bind as Brain Cancer Drug Price Rises to $1,000 Per Pill

FRIDAY, June 18, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The maker of the expensive brain cancer drug Gleostine has removed it from the Medicare drug rebate program, a move that could have dire consequences for some patients. The drug from NextSource Biotechnology is used to treat glioblastoma and other brain cancers and...
CancerDiscover Mag

How Viruses Could Cure Cancer and Save Lives

(Credit: Lightspring/Shutterstock) This article appeared in the July/August 2021 issue of Discover magazine as "When Viruses Heal." Subscribe for more stories like these. Sitting in an isolated room at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, Frank Nielsen steeled himself for the first injection. Doctors were about to take a needle filled with herpes simplex virus, the strain responsible for cold sores, and plunge it directly into his scalp. If all went well, it would likely save his life.
Public SafetyFlorida Star

Domestic Abuse Link To Temporary Australian Visas

CANBERRA, Australia — Australian Temporary visas can expose refugee and migrant women to a specific type of domestic abuse leveraging their fragile status in Australia, a new study shows. The report draws on survey responses from almost 1,400 migrant and refugee women and is the first national study to examine controlling behavior related to visa and migration status. “This includes threats […]
HealthBBC

Life-saving CF drug Kaftrio 'powerful and brilliant'

Last year's announcement that "life-saver" drug Kaftrio was to be made available on the NHS was "mind-blowing" for thousands of people with cystic fibrosis. This included Charlie Fry author Martin Smith, who at 41 was approaching what he described as the average life expectancy age for people with CF. But...
Worldthewestsidegazette.com

Western Australia Police To Carry Overdose Treatment Drug Naloxone

PERTH, Australia — About 300 West Australian police will become the first in the country to be deployed with Naloxone, a drug used to provide emergency first aid to people suffering from an opioid overdose. It can either be injected straight into the muscle or delivered by intranasal administration into a nostril.
HealthFlorida Star

Australian Labor Party Rejects Big Business Mental Health Levy

CANBERRA, Australia — Australian Labor Party leader Anthony Albanese has rejected calls for a national mental health levy, even as experts warn existing funding levels are leaving chronically ill Australians to fall through the gaps. The opposition leader also praised Prime Minister Scott Morrison for allocating more funding to mental health. Albanese said a nationwide mental health levy was not on […]
Industrybeckershospitalreview.com

Teva recalls tainted lot of cancer drug

Teva Pharmaceuticals is recalling one lot of its injectable cancer drug topotecan after a pharmacy found one of the vials contained a glass particle. The FDA said July 1 that after a further examination, a silicone particle was also found in a vial as well as a cotton fiber. The...
EconomyFlorida Star

Businesses Brace For Snap Lockdown In Queensland, Australia

BRISBANE, Australia — Queensland small businesses are still waiting for a pledge of direct compensation after Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk’s lockdown announcement, as the opposition ramps up its push for support packages. Local government areas of southeast Queensland, Townsville City and Palm Island enter their first of a three-day snap lockdown on June 30, as the state braces for new coronavirus cases. On […]