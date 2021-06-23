Discounted Cancer Drug Set To Save Lives In Australia
CANBERRA, Australia — Australians fighting the asbestos-related cancer, mesothelioma, will soon be able to buy lifesaving drugs at a fraction of the retail cost. Opdivoand and Yervoy help activate patients’ immune systems to recognize and attack unresectable malignant mesothelioma, which cannot be treated surgically. The medications will from July 1 be listed on the federal government’s Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme, reducing treatment to about […]www.thefloridastar.com