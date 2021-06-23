Discounted Cancer Drug Set To Save Lives In Australia

(Credit: Lightspring/Shutterstock) This article appeared in the July/August 2021 issue of Discover magazine as "When Viruses Heal." Subscribe for more stories like these. Sitting in an isolated room at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, Frank Nielsen steeled himself for the first injection. Doctors were about to take a needle filled with herpes simplex virus, the strain responsible for cold sores, and plunge it directly into his scalp. If all went well, it would likely save his life.