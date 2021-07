“Hot Bod” is a weekly exploration of fitness culture and its adjacent oddities. A couple years ago, there was nothing that could push me to work harder in a fitness class than showing up late. If I felt like I was making up for lost time, I was on intense fire for the entire session. Now that I’ve returned to in-person classes, I am pedal to the mats, four to the floor. I’m making up for big, lost time. Like a year and a half of it. But also, I sense, part of this perception is that I was just never working that hard in the fitness classes I streamed from home.