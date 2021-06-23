Cancel
Durango, CO

Sheriff’s Office identifies man who died in mobile home fire; blaze was human-caused

By Shannon Mullane
Durango Herald
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe La Plata County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man who died in a last week’s mobile home fire as Benjamin Quintana, 37, of La Plata County. The fire occurred June 9 at 440 County Road 232 in the Grandview area, southeast of downtown Durango. Firefighters arrived to find the mobile home engulfed in flames, and learned that a man was still inside. Quintana, originally reported by officials to be 39 years old, was taken to Mercy Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. Two pets also died in the fire.

