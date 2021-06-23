MLB Loses $2 Million Judgment in Suit Over In-Game App

Signa Sports United (SSU) recently announced it entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Ron Burkle’s Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation (a SPAC) and WiggleCRC Group (the second-largest online bike retailer). The combined company, tracking to do more than $1.6 billion in pro forma sales this year (fiscal 2021 ends in September), will become the largest e-commerce and tech platform in the sporting goods space, serving more than 7 million active customers, 1,000+ brand partners, 500+ connected retail stores and more than 15 million global sports community users. But as NPD Group senior sports industry adviser Matt Powell explained, it is SSU’s bespoke approach to the business—not its size—that is “so interesting. The future of e-commerce is personalization and curation; making the website feel like it is for [a specific user]. And there is nobody [else in the sporting goods business] really offering a highly personalized, highly curated approach.”