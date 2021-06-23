Cancel
MLB

MLB Loses $2 Million Judgment in Suit Over In-Game App

By Michael McCann
 9 days ago
A New York City jury on Tuesday awarded $2 million in damages to Sports Technology Applications (STA), a California-based sports software company that entered into a contract with MLB Advanced Media to develop an in-game app. STA established that MLBAM, the Internet and interactive-media arm of MLB, breached the deal....

Sportico provides daily, actionable, enterprise reporting covering the sports business and cultural ecosystem. It will be the daily "go to" place for anyone seeking the latest and highest quality news and information in the $500 billion worldwide sports industry.

