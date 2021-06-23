Cancel
Alec Lindstrom & Zion Johnson Named All American By Phil Steele

By A.J. Black
 8 days ago
Boston College center Alec Lindstrom and guard Zion Johnson were both named to Phil Steele's All American teams. Johnson was named to the publication’s All-America first team at offensive guard while Lindstrom was named to the second team at center.

Lindstrom is considered by many as one of the best centers in the country. Considered by many to be a favorite for the Rimington Award (for best center), Lindstrom is back as graduate student.

Johnson is moving back to guard after playing left tackle in 2020, where he was All ACC third team. After transferring to Boston College in 2019 he had arguably his best year at guard, where he was considered to be one of the top at his position. Last season Johnson was a second team preseason All American in Phil Steele's magazine.

