Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Memory protection instructions defend against hackers

By Steve Bush
ElectronicsWeekly.com
 9 days ago

Engineers at Columbia University are defending memory against hackers by adding defensive commands to processor instruction sets. “Memory safety has been a problem for nearly 40 years and numerous solutions have been proposed, according to Columbia computer scientist Simha Sethumadhavan. “We believe that memory safety continues to be a problem because it does not distribute the burden in a fair manner among software engineers and end-users.”

www.electronicsweekly.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memory Protection#Hackers#Memory Safety#Columbia University#Software Engineers#Computer Architecture#Isca
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Data Security
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
Related
ComputersCSO

Protect Against Malicious Document and File Downloads

To do their jobs, users need to be able to download files from external sources. People tend to click on shared documents quickly, averaging less than four minutes from the time they hit the inbox. Malicious downloads enter the organization in many ways, including:. Web browsing. Clicking on shared links.
Computerscloudsavvyit.com

How To Defend Yourself Against API Attacks

Modern cloud strategies make heavy use of APIs for controlled, interactive access to hosted services. But the access is only controlled if the APIs are securely implemented and they’re not susceptible to abuse. Web APIs. An application programming interface (API) lets software talk to other software. That requires a set...
Internetmoney.com

A Hacker’s Guide to Protecting Yourself Online

Cybercrime is on the rise and we’re all exposed, without exception. The FBI fielded 300,000 more complaints regarding suspected internet scams in 2020 than it did in 2019 — many designed specifically to exploit the COVID-19 pandemic and the stimulus money doled out by the federal government. On the dark web, Social Security numbers, passports and credit card information sell for as little as $1.
Computerssecuritymagazine.com

REvil ransomware group deploys Linux encryptor against EXSi virtual machines

The REvil ransomware operation have added a Linux encryptor to their arsenal that's designed to target and encrypt Vmware ESXi virtual machines. BleepingComputer reports that security researcher MalwareHunterTeam found a Linux version of the REvil ransomware (aka Sodinokibi)) that also appears to target ESXi servers. Advanced Intel's Vitali Kremez told...
ComputersItproportal

Effectively closing entry gates for hackers: How strong authentication protects against ransomware

Ransomware is a problem that is here to stay and that will in time become an even bigger issue – that is a fact that is clear to everyone involved in IT security. According to the international study "The State of Ransomware", more than half of all organizations have experienced a ransomware cyberattack in 2020. Once hit, giving in to criminal demands or restoring the system wholesale is an expensive strategy, if it can be deemed a strategy at all. True risk mitigation should first ask what the main attack vectors exploited by this type of malware actually are. This is the only solution that not only staves off the problem of ransomware, but ideally minimizes the risk permanently.
ComputersSearchengine Journal

How to Protect a WordPress Site from Hackers

WordPress is a frequent target for hacking. Hackers are targeting the theme, the core WordPress files, plugins, and even the login page. These are the steps to take to make it less likely to be hacked and to be able to recover easier if it should still happen. How Hackers...
ComputersThe Next Web

Learn the skills to be an ethical hacker and help turn the tide against cyberthreats

TLDR: The 2021 All-in-One Ethical Hacking and Penetration Testing Bundle offers the training in becoming an ethical hacker, defending vulnerable computer systems from cyberattack. North Korean hackers infiltrated computer systems for a South Korean nuclear research institute, the latest in a string of attacks against South Korean targets. Closer to...
Cell PhonesPosted by
TechRadar

Hackers could be launching 'sneak attacks' against your smartphone

Cybercriminals discovered new methods and deployed advanced tactics to defraud mobile users during the pandemic, new research suggests. A report published by security firm McAfee shows that, despite the fact many people were consigned to their homes, fraudsters redoubled efforts to steal data and financial information from mobile devices, such as smartphones and tablets.
Public Safetysecuritymagazine.com

Defending against insider threats in a remote world

The insider threat is not a new risk for security teams, but with ransomware, phishing and myriad other “flashy” external threats targeting organizations, it has been relegated to the back burner in many organizations. But, in the wake of COVID-19 and the newly remote workforce, there has never been a greater need for organizations to better balance their efforts to defend against both external and internal threats.
Public Safetythewestsidegazette.com

Ethical Hackers In Australia Enlisted To Protect Census

CANBERRA, Australia — Computer experts known as “ethical hackers” have been enlisted to help protect the upcoming census in Australia. The last national survey was dogged by an online debacle that saw millions of people locked out of the website. The Australian Bureau of Statistics shut down the site over...
EconomyComputer Weekly

Openness can protect Dutch companies against ransomware

Companies in the Netherlands are increasingly falling victim to ransomware, yet the wave of attacks is probably just the tip of the iceberg because many keep quiet when they are confronted with ransomware. This is often out of shame or fear of reputational damage, but Dutch companies should be open...
ElectronicsPosted by
GeekyGadgets

JeVois-Pro deep learning open source AI camera

If you are interested in learning more about deep learning a new open source smart camera has been launched via Kickstarter called the JeVois-Pro. The artificial intelligent camera runs powerful machine vision combined with deep learning algorithms, enabling you to connect the camera directly to a project whether it be a robot, home automation system, drone or a custom build.
SoftwareElectronicsWeekly.com

Getting Sacked By Computer

Here’s a future we don’t want – getting sacked by a computer. It turns out that Amazon has a delivery service called Flex which rates drivers either fantastic, great, fair or at risk. Normal enough, but the assessment is not done by human managers, it’s done by algorithms looking at...
Public SafetySmart Business Network

Guidance on steps to protect your business against cyberattacks

Recent high-profile cybersecurity breaches have highlighted how vulnerable even the largest businesses are to disruption. But even the smallest of businesses face risks, says Ashleigh Krick. “Organizations may think they are not at risk and do not have valuable information, but they should think again,” says Krick, an associate at...
Computersarxiv.org

Spotting adversarial samples for speaker verification by neural vocoders

Automatic speaker verification (ASV), one of the most important technology for biometric identification, has been widely adopted in security-critic applications, including transaction authentication and access control. However, previous works have shown ASV is seriously vulnerable to recently emerged adversarial attacks, yet effective countermeasures against them are limited. In this paper, we adopt neural vocoders to spot adversarial samples for ASV. We use neural vocoder to re-synthesize audio and find that the difference between the ASV scores for the original and re-synthesized audio is a good indicator to distinguish genuine and adversarial samples. As the very beginning work in this direction of detecting adversarial samples for ASV, there is no reliable baseline for comparison. So we first implement Griffin-Lim for detection and set it as our baseline. The proposed method accomplishes effective detection performance and outperforms all the baselines in all the settings. We also show the neural vocoder adopted in the detection framework is dataset independent. Our codes will be made open-source for future works to do comparison.
Softwarepetri.com

Understanding Microsoft Defender for Endpoint and How It Protects Your Data

Microsoft Defender for Endpoint (MDE, previously known as Microsoft Defender Advanced Threat Protection) is Microsoft’s endpoint security platform that goes far and beyond the traditional anti-malware engine and firewall to protect against the modern cybersecurity threats an organization faces. An evolving solution since it was first announced in 2016, MDE is part of the Microsoft Defender extended detection and response (XDR) service (an overview of the entire service is available here).
Coding & ProgrammingScience Daily

New data science platform speeds up Python queries

Researchers from Brown University and MIT have developed a new data science framework that allows users to process data with the programming language Python -- without paying the "performance tax" normally associated with a user-friendly language. The new framework, called Tuplex, is able to process data queries written in Python...
Mental Healthgoodmenproject.com

Did My Memory Go Into a Witness Protection Program?

The house is completely quiet, my roommates have taken off for the day, Kelley (who is visiting from Boston) is working in San Francisco, Larry has back to back meetings at the office, and Dante is working out of town, even the dog has gone to the groomer. I have the entire house to myself, as I saunter around with a cup of coffee, blatantly leaning into the tranquility.