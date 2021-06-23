Wight Tea Company Offers New Kids’ Snack Box
Wight Tea Company at Whitehall Mill just introduced a new kids’ snack box — and it is migh-tea-delicious! No prepackaged cheese and cracker slices here. The boxes include apple slices, baby carrots, hummus, boiled egg and a baked oatmeal cup with blueberries, cardamom, oats and maple syrup. They can be taken to go or included as part of Wight’s tableside tea service at any of the Mill’s indoor or outdoor tables. Guaranteed that you’ll be able to enjoy a chai tea with oat milk and maple syrup while the kids snack happy. Perfect mom and me outing!coolprogeny.com