AMC Networks has greenlit Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire, a new series for AMC+ and AMC based on the bestselling novel that will premiere on both platforms in 2022. In a major acquisition last year, the company acquired the rights to Rice’s iconic works, encompassing 18 titles including the Vampire Chronicles and Mayfair Witches series, which have delighted fans around the world. Acclaimed and award-winning film and television producer Mark Johnson (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, Halt and Catch Fire, Rectify), who also has an overall agreement with AMC Studios, is taking the lead on developing the full Anne Rice collection purchased by AMC into a streaming and television franchise and universe.