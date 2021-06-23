To the Teachers and Educators of All US Schools

I had worked in Africa for close to nine years. Some, in Nairobi, referred to me as Mazungu Mafrica, (White African), a moniker of honor bestowed upon me by those working in the public market as they had seen and talked with me so many times over the years prior. This trip was special however, as there had just been a “Genocide” that occurred in Rwanda and I was now with my crew and another complete crew in Bujumbura, Burundi. I was an Airline Captain flying for Southern Air Transport, a former CIA entity out of Miami, Fl.