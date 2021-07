A simple loudspeaker is the most important component in Apple’s AirTags to protect people from unwanted tracking by intrusive admirers, violent spouses or extremist political opponents. Because the visual warning of unwanted tracking advertised by Apple is only available on iPhones, whose market share is below 30 percent. Thus, the largest part of the population is dependent on an AirTag recognizing itself by tone sequence, but this happens after several hours or days at the earliest and what can easily be prevented permanently, as c’t found out.