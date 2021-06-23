Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cass County, MI

PHOTO STORY: Cass District Library hosts Barnyard to Go event

By Sarah Culton
Niles Daily Star
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCASSOPOLIS — This week, Cass County children got a taste of life on a farm as they interacted with goats, kittens, chickens and bunnies at the Cass District Library. Tuesday afternoon, the Cass District Library’s main branch, 319 M-62, Cassopolis, hosted a Barnyard to Go event by partnering with Hidden Acres Petting Farm, 50582 Pleasant St., Dowagiac. During the event, Hidden Acres co-founder Dawn East brought out a variety of farm animals to expose children to the animals and educate them on their roles both on the farm and in nature.

www.leaderpub.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Pets & Animals
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Dowagiac, MI
Cass County, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Cassopolis, MI
Local
Michigan Government
County
Cass County, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Farm Animals#Barnyard#Hidden Acres Petting Farm#The Potawatomi Zoo#Youth Service#Mason Union
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Pets
Related
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

The delta variant: Everything you need to know

A more contagious variant of the coronavirus, known as delta, is spreading in the United States and around the world, causing a surge of cases in some countries and prompting several nations to introduce new lockdowns. The delta variant, which was first identified in India, now accounts for 25 percent...
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Attorney General Merrick Garland suspends federal executions

Attorney General Merrick Garland ordered a temporary stop Thursday to scheduling further federal executions. In a memo to senior officials, he said serious concerns have arisen about the arbitrariness of capital punishment, its disparate impact on people of color, and "the troubling number of exonerations" in death penalty cases. "The...