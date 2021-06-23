PHOTO STORY: Cass District Library hosts Barnyard to Go event

CASSOPOLIS — This week, Cass County children got a taste of life on a farm as they interacted with goats, kittens, chickens and bunnies at the Cass District Library. Tuesday afternoon, the Cass District Library’s main branch, 319 M-62, Cassopolis, hosted a Barnyard to Go event by partnering with Hidden Acres Petting Farm, 50582 Pleasant St., Dowagiac. During the event, Hidden Acres co-founder Dawn East brought out a variety of farm animals to expose children to the animals and educate them on their roles both on the farm and in nature.