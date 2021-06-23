3B Yohandy Morales looking to ‘dominate’ at the Cape

The first pitch of the 2021 Cape League season will fittingly be at the same place where the 2019 season ended, Lowell Park. The Cotuit Kettleers will have a lot of familiar faces from their 2019 championship team, including Oraj Anu (Kentucky), Harrison Cohen (George Washington), Sean Sullivan (Cal Berkeley), and Donta Williams (Arizona). Among the newcomers will be Enrique Bradfield Jr. (Vanderbilt), who has impressed many this spring with his defensive play in centerfield in addition to hitting .363 with an NCAA-leading 42 stolen bases. Behind the plate for the Kettleers will be Matt McCormick (West Virginia), who is hitting .298 with a .896 OPS and 10 home runs so far in his collegiate career for the Mountaineers. Potentially closing games for Kettleers will be Jack Anderson (Florida State), who has been dominant out of the Seminoles bullpen this year with a 2.39 ERA, 10.4 K/9, and 1.2 BB/9 so far in 30 innings of work. Mike Roberts is returning for his 17th season as head coach of the Kettleers. He has put together a promising team to finally defend Cotuit’s 2019 championship trophy.