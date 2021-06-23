Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

These KFC Chicken Coops Are Designed To Look Like Fast-Food Restaurants

By Anna Weaver
Posted by 
Simplemost
Simplemost
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UyqC6_0adE9YpC00

Like watering a coffee plant with the dregs of yesterday’s coffee pot, the idea of decorating chicken coops as Kentucky Fried Chicken establishments seems a bit cruel — if comical.

And yet we are strangely drawn towards these creative KFC chicken coops, which have been popping up on social media and elsewhere online as an option for housing the family fowl. Whether fried chicken season or pandemic home projects made you do it, the KFC chicken coops people are making are certainly a cute idea.

Here’s a sampling of some of the ironically executed poultry shelters.

This clever KFC chicken coop, posted to Facebook by Ash WoodWorks, has a swinging screen door into an open area and ramp for the hen house. Company mascot Colonel Sanders is stenciled on the red and white striped walls, and letters spelling out “KFC” have been placed over the front door.

Woodworking Tips shared to Facebook a large KFC chicken coop with an “order here” sign and Colonel Sanders marquee on the fence behind it.

New Zealand radio host Jon Dunstan is also a DIYer who created a handsome KFC chicken coop with a rooster weather vane perched on top of a red- and white-striped corrugated metal roof. The structure is as tall as he is but has a door only poultry can fit through. Images of the coop were shared through his show’s web page.

A red- and white-striped two-level coop by James Hughes, posted to Facebook last month, looks comfortable as it awaits its Silkie chickens.

Reddit user @bestguguy shared his mostly red chicken coop that has a hen house, an enclosed chicken run, and another fenced-in area for the chickens.

What do you think of my chicken coop from kfc

A Canadian red maple sits over the door to David Day’s KFC chicken coop in Pennsylvania, as posted on Facebook. This one has two doors that a human can easily walk through, a large chicken run, and even sliding windows. If the chickens stop laying, Day could convert this into an extra workspace!

Jackie Achilles in the Backyard Poultry group from Queensland, Australia, posted a photo to Facebook of an elaborate KFC chicken coop she said her uncle made. Not only is there a picture of the Colonel on the side of the coop and a chicken bucket on the roof, but there’s also an egg storage chest attached that’s labeled “Drive Thru, Butt Nuggets, 1 doz $5.”

One commenter on Achilles’ photo said that the coop brought back memories of when her daughter “raised three chickens to show at county fair. She named them K F and C.”

Pinterest user Chris Luke posted a photo of a sleek and modern KFC restaurant chicken coop, saying, “Three level luxury coop for my ladies.”

And while this isn’t a KFC coop, we think this “Chicks-wil-A” house posted to Country Living Magazine’s Facebook page is adorable too. There are red gingham curtains at the windows, painted stepping stones leading to the front door and potted plants for decoration. The publication featured the coop in its “48 DIY Chicken Coops” slideshow. It said this Chick-fil-A-inspired chicken coop was made from an old bunk bed and scrap metal. Clever and eco-friendly!

(The conditions of chickens raised as meat for KFC is not so laughable in some places. However, KFC has made a commitment to improving welfare standards by 2026, at least in the U.K., and is considered by the World Animal Protection animal welfare group as making progress compared to other fast-food chains such as Domino’s, McDonald’s and Burger King).

Do you have a chicken coop? What would yours look like?

Community Policy
Simplemost

Simplemost

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
807K+
Views
ABOUT

Make the most out of life.

 https://www.simplemost.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicken Coop#Fast Food Restaurants#Kfc Chicken#Chickens#Food Drink#Kentucky Fried Chicken#Silkie#Bestguguy#Canadian#Backyard Poultry#Country Living Magazine#Diy Chicken Coops#Domino#Mcdonald#Burger King
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Reddit
News Break
Facebook
News Break
KFC
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsPosted by
Newsweek

Chick-fil-A Employee 'Exposes' Chain Restaurant's Conveyor Belt 'Secret'

TikTok viewers have been left divided after a viral video showed Chick-fil-A fans a little-known fact about how their drive-thru orders are handled. A video posted by a Chick-fil-A employee named Alex Guerrero, known as @alexg_14 on the video-sharing platform, shows how his store is able to quickly fulfill drive-thru orders with the use of an elaborate conveyor belt.
Restaurants1240 WJIM

Not All Fast Food Restaurants Back in Business With Open Dining

Do you remember the last time you walked into a McDonald's restaurant to order food and then sat down at one of their dining room tables to eat your meal?. It's been well over a year and a half for just about everyone. I just want to walk into Wendy's or Chick-fil-A, order a great meal, and then be able to enjoy it inside.
RestaurantsFood Network

These Flat, Round Hot Dogs Solve a Longstanding Barbecue Dilemma

Let’s be honest, there’s nothing better than a grilled hot dog on a summer day. But as anyone who’s ever attended a barbecue knows, for some reason, the number of hot dogs available just never matches up with the number of buns. There’s always one or the other left unpaired.
RestaurantsThrillist

A Classic Fast-Food Restaurant Was Just Saved From Extinction

It has been a difficult year for many businesses, whether they're small local eateries or major chains. Fuddruckers was among the big names in danger of becoming defunct, despite demand for its iconic burgers from longtime fans. But after months of liquidation hearings, the company, whose tagline is "world's greatest hamburgers," has been saved and will live to serve more customers.
RestaurantsElite Daily

Popeyes Is Giving Away Free Chicken Sandwich Meals Every Friday This Summer

Get ready to spice up your summer with so much fried chicken. Popeyes is partnering with Grubhub to launch a super tasty promotion called Free Chicken Sandwich Fridays that lasts through July. Popeyes’ free Chicken Sandwich Fridays for summer 2021 will have you starting off your weekends with your favorite bite delivered straight to your doorstep.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

People Can't Believe This '70s McDonald's Menu

These days, when it comes to fast food, choice is king. Whether you're visiting a Burger King, KFC, Chipotle, or basically any other fast food chain, you're met with a sometimes staggering variety of menu options. Take Burger King, for instance. Given its name, you might think that the superchain's...
Food & DrinksPosted by
EatThis

The #1 Worst Item at Taco Bell, According to a Nutritionist

Taco Bell might satisfy those late-night cravings for something meaty, crispy, and greasy, and it's okay to indulge on occasion, but you don't want to make ordering from the chain a regular habit. Unfortunately, almost all of Taco Bell's menu items are less than ideal for you health-wise as they're super high in calories, refined carbs, saturated fat, and sodium, so you'll likely feel bloated and hungry shortly after eating. While the chain offers two power bowls (or salads) to choose from, the whole menu itself lacks nutritional value.
RestaurantsPosted by
FanSided

Why are onion rings and drive-in restaurants forever connected?

Do you love onion rings? Whether served as a side, topping a hamburger or transformed into that “blooming” option, the fried onion has become a favorite dish. While many people cannot resist that crispy, crunchy fried bite, there is a little secret hiding under that batter. Do you why onion rings are forever connected to drive-in restaurants?
RestaurantsPosted by
Daily Mail

How you can get $6.50 Big Mac burgers for just 50 CENTS this week - as McDonald's celebrates 50 years of operation with nostalgic retro photos of its first restaurants

McDonald's is set to sell Big Mac burgers for as little as 50 cents to celebrate its 50-year anniversary. The fast food restaurant chain will launch a new range of never-before-seen promotions, menu items and unique collaborations from June 18 until the end of August. To kick off the celebrations,...