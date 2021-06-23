Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Annapolis, MD

For the second year in a row, smaller Chesapeake Bay dead zone forecast for the summer

By David M. Higgins II, Publisher/Editor
Posted by 
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 8 days ago

Annapolis, MD – Researchers from the Chesapeake Bay Program, the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science, University of Michigan and U.S. Geological Survey announced today that they are forecasting, for the second year in a row, a smaller than average “dead zone” due to reduced river flows entering the Chesapeake Bay, as well as less nutrient and sediment pollution thanks to the management actions taken across the watershed to improve water quality.

“This year’s forecast suggests a smaller dead zone than is typical because the river flows that carry nutrients to the Bay were slightly lower than normal. But the amount of nutrients carried to the Bay by a given amount of flow has lessened over time due to effective nutrient management in the watershed. This is an example of a positive trajectory for the Bay”, said Dr. Jeremy Testa, Associate Professor, Chesapeake Biological Laboratory, University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science.

Hypoxic and anoxic regions, which are areas of low and no oxygen, respectively, are caused by excess nutrient pollution flowing into the Bay. Compared to the last 35 years, this year’s Chesapeake Bay hypoxic volume, or “dead zone”, is predicted to be 14% lower than average, while the volume of water with no oxygen is predicted to be 18% lower than average. In 2020, the Virginia Institute of Marine Science reported the dead zone to be smaller than 80% of those monitored since 1985.

The levels of pollution reaching the Chesapeake Bay each year varies due to the amount of spring rainfall that impacts river flows. Additionally, the many efforts of Chesapeake Bay Program partners—Delaware, the District of Columbia, Maryland, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, academic institutions, local governments, federal agencies and non-governmental organizations—are making a difference in gradually reducing the amount of nutrient and sediment pollutants that are entering the Bay.

Though different types of nutrients contribute to the annual dead zone, the amount of nitrogen that enters the Bay from January-May is a key driver in how hypoxic conditions can vary from year-to-year. In spring 2021, river flows entering the Bay were 13% below average, but still fell within the normal range. Nine river input monitoring stations located on major Bay tributaries showed that the Chesapeake received 19% less nitrogen pollution when compared to the long-term average. Overall, nitrogen loads entering the Bay included an estimated 98 million pounds recorded at the nine river input monitoring stations, as well as an additional 6.6 million pounds from treated wastewater discharge and non-point sources (e.g., agricultural, stormwater and urban runoff) located downstream of these stations.

A Bay-wide assessment of the 2021 dead zone will be available this fall.

Throughout the year, researchers measure oxygen and nutrient levels as part of the Chesapeake Bay Monitoring Program , a Bay-wide cooperative effort involving watershed jurisdictions, several federal agencies, 10 academic institutions and over 30 scientists. Among these institutions, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources and Virginia Department of Environmental Quality conduct 8-10 cruises between May – October, depending on weather conditions, to track summer hypoxia in the Bay. Results from each monitoring cruise can be accessed through the Eyes on the Bay website for the Maryland portion of the Bay and the VECOS website for the Virginia portion. The U.S. Geological Survey monitors river flow, nutrients and sediment entering the Bay at the nine river input monitoring stations.

“Less hypoxia is important as it means better habitat for our iconic Bay species, such as crabs, oysters and striped bass. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources will be working with our fellow Chesapeake Bay Program partners to monitor and report on the 2021 hypoxia”, said Tom Parham, Director, Tidewater Ecosystem Assessment, Department of Natural Resources, State of Maryland.

A model developed by the University of Michigan has been used since 2007 to forecast the volume of summer hypoxia for the mainstem of the Chesapeake based on the amount of nitrogen pollution flowing into the Bay from the Susquehanna River from the previous January-May. This year’s forecast is based on a revised and updated model that accounts for nitrogen entering the Bay from the nine river monitoring stations and the wastewater treatment plants that are located downstream of them.  A companion model from the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science forecasts summer volumes of oxygen-free water.

Each of these models and forecasts are supported by the most up-to-date river flow and nutrient inputs from the U.S. Geological Survey. Scientists at the Virginia Institute of Marine Science , in collaboration with Anchor QEA , produce daily real-time estimates of hypoxia volume that showed levels beginning earlier in 2021 when compared to 2020, due to warmer temperatures in May. However, these levels are still less than what has been observed in recent years.

Funding for the models has come from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and data used by the models are provided by the U.S. Geological Survey , Maryland Department of Natural Resources , Virginia Department of Environmental Quality and Chesapeake Bay Program . The hypoxia forecast model, enhanced in 2020, allows for projections for an average July, average summer and the total annual hypoxic volume, and is based on the monitoring of nitrogen pollution and river flow at the nine river input monitoring stations along the Appomattox, Choptank, James, Mattaponi, Pamunkey, Patuxent, Potomac, Rappahannock and Susquehanna rivers. Together, the U.S. Geological Survey, in partnership with Maryland and Virginia, monitor nitrogen loads, and other important pollutants, flowing into the Bay from 78% of the watershed.  In the area not monitored by these stations, additional loads reported from wastewater treatment plants are also included in the model.

The dead zone is an area of little to no oxygen that forms when excess nutrients, including both nitrogen and phosphorus , enter the water through polluted runoff and feed naturally-occurring algae. This drives the growth of algae blooms , which eventually die and decompose, removing oxygen from the surrounding waters faster than it can be replenished. This creates low-oxygen—or hypoxic—conditions. Plant and animal life are often unable to survive in this environment, which is why the area is sometimes referred to as a “dead zone”.

Pollution reducing practices used in backyards, cities and on farms can reduce the flow of nutrients into waterways. Management actions taken to decrease loads from point sources (e.g., wastewater treatment plants) may immediately show detectable pollution changes, but regarding the implementation of best management practices for non-point sources, there is often a lag in measuring their impact on improving water quality and the health of the Bay.

Weather conditions also play a role in the size and duration of the annual dead zone. Heavy rainfall can lead to strong river flows entering the Bay, which carries along increased amounts of nutrient and sediment pollution. Above average spring freshwater flows to the Bay, along with hot temperatures and weak winds in the summer, provide the ideal conditions for the dead zone to grow larger and last longer.

The post For the second year in a row, smaller Chesapeake Bay dead zone forecast for the summer appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .

Community Policy
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Annapolis, MD
Government
City
Annapolis, MD
State
Delaware State
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
State
West Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Md#Vecos#State#Anchor Qea
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
News Break
Politics
News Break
Science
Related
Annapolis, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Chesapeake Bay Program releases annual Blue Crab Advisory Report; Numbers Down but Population Remains Healthy

Annapolis, MD – The Chesapeake Bay Program is pleased to release the 2021 Blue Crab Advisory Report, which finds that the overall Chesapeake Bay blue crab population is not being overfished and is not depleted. Experts from the Chesapeake Bay Stock Assessment Committee reviewed the results from the annual Bay-wide Winter Dredge Survey (released in May 2021 by […] The post Chesapeake Bay Program releases annual Blue Crab Advisory Report; Numbers Down but Population Remains Healthy appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Potomac, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Potomac Conservancy looks at local impacts of climate change

The Potomac Conservancy has released an analysis of the “new climate reality” that is already dawning on the Potomac River watershed, hoping to raise awareness and spur action. The Potomac’s watershed is home to more than 6 million people in parts of Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. Here, torrential downpours interspersed with […] The post Potomac Conservancy looks at local impacts of climate change appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Maryland StatePosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland’s Operation Dry Water Commences for Holiday Weekend

As part of a nationally coordinated effort to educate boaters about the dangers of boating while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, the Maryland Natural Resources Police will participate in the annual Operation Dry Water campaign. This campaign aims to reduce the number of alcohol and drug-related incidents and fatalities on the water. Operation Dry Water […] The post Maryland’s Operation Dry Water Commences for Holiday Weekend appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
LotteryPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

More than 21,000 Marylanders vaccinated by U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs added to State vaccination Data

Baltimore, MD — The Maryland Department of Health (MDH) today announced that, following a series of requests from the state to the federal government, more than 21,000 Marylanders vaccinated by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) in Maryland are now accounted for in the state’s vaccination data. This federal data, which had not previously been […] The post More than 21,000 Marylanders vaccinated by U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs added to State vaccination Data appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Maryland StatePosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland State Department Of Education Welcomes New Superintendent Of Schools Mohammed Choudhury

BALTIMORE, MD (July 1, 2021) – Yesterday, Mr. Mohammed Choudhury officially assumed the office of Maryland State Superintendent of Schools, responsible for leading the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) and the State’s education policy through the implementation of the Blueprint for Education and emergence from the Covid-19 pandemic. Previously serving as Associate Superintendent and Chief […] The post Maryland State Department Of Education Welcomes New Superintendent Of Schools Mohammed Choudhury appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Maryland StatePosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Sen. Smith Says Maryland’s Halt On Evictions Should Extend Beyond Aug. 15

Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee Chair Will Smith Thursday called for an extension of the state’s eviction pause deadline for residents and tenants that are unable to pay rent due to the pandemic. Smith’s remarks come the very day the state of emergency that Gov. Larry Hogan declared in March 2020 is set to end. However, Maryland’s eviction […] The post Sen. Smith Says Maryland’s Halt On Evictions Should Extend Beyond Aug. 15 appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Calvert County, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Calvert County Woman Claims $40,000 VaxCash Prize

A former county health department worker is the latest winner to claim a $40,000 prize in the $2 Million VaxCash Promotion. Although the winner from the June 24 drawing chose to remain anonymous, she wanted to get her message out about why she chose to get vaccinated. “This promotion is a wonderful thing to help promote […] The post Calvert County Woman Claims $40,000 VaxCash Prize appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Prince Frederick, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Calvert Co. Parks & Recreation Announces Modified Summer Pool Schedule

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – June 30, 2021 – In order to provide the safest possible experience for visitors to county pools, the Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation announces that it will adjust pool hours due to seasonal staffing shortages. In addition, pools will open to full capacity during operating hours and pool use will […] The post Calvert Co. Parks & Recreation Announces Modified Summer Pool Schedule appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
LotteryPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Governor Hogan Names New Lottery and Gaming Director, Appointees to Sports Wagering Application Review Commission

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today named John A. Martin to serve as director of the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency. Martin, the agency’s managing director and chief revenue officer, will succeed Gordon Medenica, who announced his retirement in April. “Maryland is proud to have one of the best lottery and gaming systems in the country, and with sports […] The post Governor Hogan Names New Lottery and Gaming Director, Appointees to Sports Wagering Application Review Commission appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Maryland StatePosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland’s COVID-19 State of Emergency comes to an End

UPDATE- Per an Executive Order signed by the governor on June 15, 2021, the State of Emergency that Maryland has been under for sixteen(16) months has ended. As of today, Maryland has surpassed 6.5 million vaccinations, and the positivity rate is a record-low 0.82%. “Thanks in large part to the hard work, the sacrifices, and the […] The post Maryland’s COVID-19 State of Emergency comes to an End appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Chesapeake Beach, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Elevated Levels of PFA’s Found in Chesapeake Beach

June 28, 2021 (Chesapeake Beach, MD)– The Town of Chesapeake Beach initiated a voluntary third-party test for per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) of the waters at Bayfront Park within two locations, the creek, and the Bay. The results show elevated levels of PFAS at both locations based on drinking water levels. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has not identified levels […] The post Elevated Levels of PFA’s Found in Chesapeake Beach appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MilitaryPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Potomac River Explosive Test Range Schedule for the Week of June 28- July 2, 2021

This page provides daily information about the operations and scheduling of activities at the Potomac River Test Range and the Explosive Experimental Area (Pumpkin Neck). These facilities are used by our military to conduct munitions testing and should be avoided while testing is in progress. Click on any of the areas of interest to the […] The post Potomac River Explosive Test Range Schedule for the Week of June 28- July 2, 2021 appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Calvert County, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

State Honors Calvert County Resident for Aiding “Most Vulnerable in Her Community

Maryland has honored a Calvert County resident who continued to raise funds for animal shelters and other causes online even after the pandemic forced her to pause in-person charity events, including an annual brunch for people and their pets. State Comptroller Peter Franchot named Heather Maertens one of the 2020 recipients of the William Donald […] The post State Honors Calvert County Resident for Aiding “Most Vulnerable in Her Community appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Maryland StatePosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

AAA Mid-Atlantic Expects To Rescue Nearly 8,500 Motorists In Maryland This Independence Day Weekend

NOTTINGHAM, MD (Monday, June 28, 2021) –– As 47.7 million Americans plan to travel for the Independence Day Holiday, the Great American Road trip reigns supreme with 43.6 million Americans driving to their destination. That includes 960,000 people, or nearly 93% of Marylanders who are forecast to travel by automobile for the July Fourth holiday weekend. “Over […] The post AAA Mid-Atlantic Expects To Rescue Nearly 8,500 Motorists In Maryland This Independence Day Weekend appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Annapolis, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Governor Hogan Announces $25 Million Initiative to Revitalize Downtowns and Main Streets

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced the launch of Project Restore, a $25 million economic recovery initiative that will provide financial incentives for small businesses and commercial developers to revitalize vacant retail and commercial space. The governor made the announcement in downtown Berlin during a five-day tour of the Eastern Shore. “Project Restore will help […] The post Governor Hogan Announces $25 Million Initiative to Revitalize Downtowns and Main Streets appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Charles County, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Charles County Department of Health Resumes COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics at Regency Furniture Stadium

The Charles County Department of Health will resume holding COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at the Regency Furniture Stadium located at 11765 St Linus Dr, Waldorf, MD 20602. The clinics will be held every Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccines will […] The post Charles County Department of Health Resumes COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics at Regency Furniture Stadium appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.