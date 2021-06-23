How to enable YouTube Picture in Picture on your iPhone

YouTube says it is rolling out support for iOS 14 picture-in-picture mode to Premium members, with a launch to all U.S. iOS users planned for the future. "Picture-in-Picture (PiP) allows users to watch YouTube videos in a small mini player while simultaneously browsing outside of the YouTube app on their mobile device," YouTube said in a statement. "We're starting to roll out PiP for YouTube Premium members on iOS and plan to launch PiP for all US iOS users as well." In other words, picture-in-picture support will start appearing as a feature for YouTube Premium members globally. In the future, YouTube will add PiP support to its iOS app for all users in the U.S. — not just paid ones.