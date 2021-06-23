How to enable YouTube Picture in Picture on your iPhone
Google just announced that the native YouTube app for iOS will now support Picture in Picture mode. The feature is currently only rolling out to users in the United States, but should be available in other countries soon. At the moment, the mode is available for YouTube Premium users in the US, but it’ll soon be available for all users. The Picture in Picture mode will allow users to play YouTube videos in an overlay and use another app at the same time.www.idownloadblog.com