Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

How to enable YouTube Picture in Picture on your iPhone

By Siddharth Suvarna
idownloadblog.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoogle just announced that the native YouTube app for iOS will now support Picture in Picture mode. The feature is currently only rolling out to users in the United States, but should be available in other countries soon. At the moment, the mode is available for YouTube Premium users in the US, but it’ll soon be available for all users. The Picture in Picture mode will allow users to play YouTube videos in an overlay and use another app at the same time.

www.idownloadblog.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youtube Premium#Settings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Iphone
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Google
News Break
iPad
News Break
Behind Viral Videos
Related
Behind Viral Videosmobilesyrup.com

YouTube is close to rolling out ‘picture-in-picture’ video support on iOS

YouTube subscribers on iOS will finally be able to watch content in a picture-in-picture window. Picture-in-picture video has been available on iOS and iPadOS since the launch of iOS 14 last year. However, developers need to enable it, so it still doesn’t work on all video apps. Apple TV, Podcasts, Safari, FaceTime, iTunes, Disney+, Twitch and Netflix are some examples of apps where you might have seen the feature already.
Cell Phonesidownloadblog.com

How to remotely control iPhone camera to take pictures or videos

Apple’s iPhone usually feature an excellent camera, and can take some really good photos and videos. Several users also place the iPhone on a tripod, or lean it against a rock, to take group shots or shoot jitter free videos. Of course, you can set a timer and be done with it. However, there are ways to capture photos and videos totally hands-free.
Cell PhonesApple Insider

All US iOS YouTube users will get picture-in-picture support soon

YouTube says it is rolling out support for iOS 14 picture-in-picture mode to Premium members, with a launch to all U.S. iOS users planned for the future. "Picture-in-Picture (PiP) allows users to watch YouTube videos in a small mini player while simultaneously browsing outside of the YouTube app on their mobile device," YouTube said in a statement. "We're starting to roll out PiP for YouTube Premium members on iOS and plan to launch PiP for all US iOS users as well." In other words, picture-in-picture support will start appearing as a feature for YouTube Premium members globally. In the future, YouTube will add PiP support to its iOS app for all users in the U.S. — not just paid ones.
Cell Phonesithinkdiff.com

How to enable Apple Music Lossless Audio on iPhone

Launched as part of Apple’s WWDC 2021 keynote, lossless audio refers to audio up to 48kHz, they are very large files and use much more bandwidth and storage space than standard AAC files. The feature is finally available in Apple Music. You just have to follow a few simple steps in order to access the feature, because even though there are millions of songs available in lossless audio, you have to enable it manually.
Behind Viral Videosimore.com

YouTube says picture-in-picture is coming back to all iOS users

YouTube says that it's bringing picture-in-picture support back to iPhone and iPad. The feature will be available to all users, not just YouTube Premium subscribers. YouTube is bringing picture-in-picture (PiP) back to iPhone and iPad, according to a new report. What's more, the feature will be made available to everyone and not just those who are paying for the YouTube Premium service.
Cell Phoneshowtogeek.com

How to Change a Spotify Playlist Picture

If you’ve created playlists on Spotify, you can add a personal touch by adding a custom cover image. Here’s how to do it on iPhone, Android, Mac, PC, and more. Before we begin, you should know that you cannot change the cover image for Spotify playlist images created by others. This includes algorithm-based playlists such as Daily Mix as well as playlists created by people you follow.
Cell PhonesInternational Business Times

10 Best iPhone Camera Accessories For Picture-Perfect Shots On National Selfie Day 2021

June 21 is officially known as #NationalSelfieDay! While selfies seem like a fairly recent trend, taking self-portraits has been around since the invention of photography. The first selfie was credited to Robert Cornelius in 1839. He was an American photographer and lamp manufacturer. At that time, he had to sit still for 10 to 15 minutes to produce a fixed image.
SoftwareThe Windows Club

How to convert a Picture to a SmartArt graphic in Microsoft Word

Pictures are a great way to beautify our projects; it adds style, attractiveness, and uniqueness to our work. In Microsoft Word, a picture can be converted to a SmartArt graphic. A SmartArt graphic visualizes your information and ideas; it draws attention to important details and makes the information easier to understand. You can convert a picture to a SmartArt by using a feature in Office called Picture Layout.
Cell Phonesidownloadblog.com

MacPass gives jailbroken iPhones a macOS-inspired Lock Screen

Mac users who’ve always secretly wished that their iPhone’s Lock Screen looked and felt more like their Mac’s Lock Screen, are in luck — especially if they’ve got a jailbroken iPhone at their disposal. MacPass is a newly released and free jailbreak tweak by iOS developer ETHN that brings the...
ComputersPosted by
Creative Bloq

The best cloud storage for videos in 2021

Why might you want to know about the best cloud storage for video? Well, video files take up more storage space than any other media format, making it costlier to keep them with just any cloud storage provider. What you need is a cloud storage platform that’s built for video...
Cell Phonesidownloadblog.com

How to adjust date, time, and location of photos and videos

With iOS 15, you no longer need a third party app to adjust the date, time, and location information on a photo in your iPhone. You can now make the changes directly from the Photos app. The new feature works great in the iOS 15 developer beta, and lets you easily make the changes. The Photos app now shows you most of the EXIF data for any photo or video.
Computersigeeksblog.com

How to download tvOS 15 public beta on Apple TV

You’ll have to install a tvOS 15 beta profile to upgrade. tvOS 15-compatible devices include Apple TV 4K (2021), the first-gen Apple TV 4K (2017), and the Apple TV 4th gen (2015). Beta versions can have some pre-release bugs, so proceed with caution. tvOS 15 will be taking on some...
Cell Phonesidownloadblog.com

Spotify’s latest beta for its desktop app adds support for M1 Macs

Technically speaking, Spotify users who upgraded their computer to a Mac outfitted with Apple’s custom M1 processor didn’t lose support for the music streaming service’s desktop app. However, the official, public version doesn’t natively support Apple’s new chip architecture right now. But it looks like that will be changing soon.
Cell Phonesidownloadblog.com

Get a native-esque Music widget on iOS 14 with MediaWidget

Noticeably absent from the plethora of Home Screen widgets offered out of the box by iOS 14 is one for music and Now Playing content. Given just how much emphasis Apple places on music consumption with regard to its platforms, this seemed like an odd decision on the company’s part.
Softwarewccftech.com

How to Add Google Drive in File Explorer on Windows 10 Computers

Google Drive helps you sync your files to be accessed from other devices anytime you want. However, to access these files, you must have an internet connection, which isn’t always possible. You can access these files offline as well, and I am going to show you how. This tutorial will learn how to add Google Drive in File Explorer on Windows 10 computers.
Cell PhonesUbergizmo

Google Testing A Chrome Shortcuts Widget For Android

Basically what this widget does is that it places a search bar on your home screen along with several tiles, which at the moment aren’t working. The widget is being referred to as the Quick Action Search Widget and assuming it is similar to the version on iOS, what it does is that it will let you search and access certain Chrome shortcuts from the home screen itself instead of users having to launch the app.