KJAS in Jasper reports Dylan ray Walker, 27, of Coldspring, TX, has been arrested and is currently being held in the Jasper County Jail in connection with his alleged role in the transport of a dead child's body recently found in a Jasper motel room. Walker's arrest followed an indictment which was handed down on Thursday morning by a Jasper County Grand Jury after hearing evidence in the case. The indictment charges Walker with Tamper/Fabricate Physical Evidence with Intent to Impair. Specifically, Walker is accused of helping Theresa Raye Balboa, of Houston, to transport the body of 5-year-old Samuel Olson. Bond on Walker was set at $125,000.00 by District Judge Delinda Gibbs Walker.