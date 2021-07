This door has the best K/D ratio in the game. Players discovered a door in Call of Duty: Warzone that is to die for. You'll die. In game, of course. This deadly door can be found in a salt mining facility. Though it looks rather unassuming, it hides a deadly secret. Since you already read the headline, you probably figured out what that secret is. If you get too close to the door, it will instantly kill you. If you are playing with a squad, it won't kill you outright but it will put you in a downed state where you can be revived.