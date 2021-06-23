Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

House Democrats unveil spending bill to boost staff pay, maintain lawmaker pay freeze

By Cristina Marcos
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WsL5j_0adE8hr400
© Greg Nash

House Democrats on Wednesday unveiled an annual legislative branch spending bill that includes $134 million to help boost congressional staffer pay while maintaining the lawmaker pay freeze that's been in place for more than a decade.

The legislation is one of the 12 annual appropriations bills to fund the federal government and could come up for a House floor vote as soon as July.

House Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.) said the legislation would help Congress "recruit and retain a talented and diverse workforce to help Congress deliver for the people."

Many House Democrats have recently called for boosting congressional staffer pay to help reduce the high turnover on Capitol Hill that is often attributed to the low salaries compared to the high cost of living in Washington, D.C.

A group of 110 lawmakers, led by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), submitted a letter to the House Appropriations Committee last week asking for a 21 percent increase in congressional office budgets for the next fiscal year.

“If we as members are to fulfill our responsibility to govern effectively for the people and deliver on our majority’s promises to renew faith in government by ensuring that Congress reflects the American people we serve, we must be able to recruit and retain a diverse and talented workforce to help members, leadership, and committees carry out their work," they wrote.

The funding increase in the bill unveiled by the House Appropriations Committee for lawmaker office budgets, known as the Member Representational Allowance, meets that request of a 21 percent increase.

It also includes $15.9 million to pay interns in rank-and-file lawmaker and leadership offices as part of an effort to end the practice of unpaid internships on Capitol Hill.

But the ongoing lawmaker pay freeze that was first enacted in 2009 would remain in place under the bill.

Rank-and-file members of Congress currently earn annual salaries of $174,000, while members of leadership make more. The Speaker makes the highest salary, at $223,500, while the House and Senate majority leaders and Senate president pro tempore earn $193,400.

House Democrats almost went forward with legislation in 2019 that would have allowed members of Congress to receive a 2.6 percent cost-of-living adjustment. But Democratic leaders ultimately abandoned plans to vote on the bill due to concerns from centrists about the potential public backlash.

The spending bill unveiled Wednesday also includes a provision that Democrats pushed last year in the wake of the nationwide protests over racial justice, but that ultimately did not become law.

The provision would order the removal of statues and busts in the Capitol of people who served in the Confederate army or government, as well as figures who otherwise worked to defend slavery like former Supreme Court Chief Justice Roger Taney, who authored the 1857 Dred Scott ruling declaring that Black people didn’t have the rights of citizens.

The legislative branch spending bill further includes $603.9 million for the Capitol Police, amounting to an increase of $88.4 million above the current enacted level in the wake of the Jan. 6 insurrection.

The House last month passed a supplemental spending bill focused on Capitol security that would have provided funding for the Capitol Police to pay for overtime and hire new officers, as well as allocate resources for fortifying the Capitol complex and fixing damage from Jan. 6. But the Senate has yet to take up the standalone bill, and it's not clear when it might get a vote in the upper chamber.

Community Policy
View All 7 Commentsarrow_down
The Hill

The Hill

255K+
Followers
25K+
Post
187M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rosa Delauro
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Democrats#Bills#Black People#American#Capitol Hill#Senate#Democratic#Confederate#Supreme Court#The Capitol Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. House approves $715 bln infrastructure bill

WASHINGTON, July 1 (Reuters) - The Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives approved a $715 billion surface transportation and water infrastructure bill on Thursday in what Democrats see as an early step toward sweeping infrastructure legislation that Congress hopes to complete in September. The bill, which includes provisions from President Joe...
Congress & Courtslandline.media

U.S. House to vote on Highway Bill, oppose HR3684

This week, the U.S. House of Representatives will vote on their version of the Highway Bill, HR3684. OOIDA is AGGRESSIVELY OPPOSING the legislation because it contains a crippling minimum insurance increase to $2 million along with several other anti-trucker provisions such as required screening for sleep apnea, restrictive limits on personal conveyance, the return of public CSA scores, new authority for congestion pricing, an automatic emergency braking mandate and a potential side underride guard mandate. Although the legislation includes an unprecedented $1 billion investment in truck parking projects, there are simply too many disastrous policies for small-business motor carriers and owner-operators to support the overall bill.
Congress & CourtsRoll Call Online

Spending panel releases trial balloon on raising member pay

House appropriators are testing the waters on raising member pay — requesting a report on comparison of member salaries to those in the private sector. It is the latest iteration of a hot-button issue that has tripped up spending bills in recent years. The salary for rank-and-file House and Senate...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

House to vote on first full bill containing earmarks

This week, the House will vote on its first full bill containing earmarks, the Invest in America Act, which has 1,473 of them tucked into it. In total 214 Democrats and 105 Republicans submitted requests for project funding. For Democrats, 1,067 projects were approved for a total of $3.96 billion, and for Republicans, 405 projects will receive $1.70 billion.
Congress & CourtsRoll Call Online

House Legislative Branch spending bill advances

The House Legislative Branch Appropriations Subcommittee on Thursday approved by voice vote its fiscal 2022 appropriations bill providing $4.8 billion in funding, sending it to the full committee for consideration. The measure includes significant boosts for the beleaguered Capitol Police force, the Members' Representational Allowance and the Architect of the...
Congress & CourtsMarietta Daily Journal

House spending bill boosts Capitol Police, office budgets

WASHINGTON — House Democratic appropriators on Wednesday released the text of a $4.8 billion fiscal 2022 legislative branch appropriations bill, which includes key boosts for offices and agencies stretched thin in the age of the COVID-19 pandemic and Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The measure, which does not include Senate-only spending, would provide 13.8 percent more than the $4.2 billion in discretionary funds appropriated in fiscal 2021.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats propose increasing IRS budget for fiscal 2022

House Appropriations Committee Democrats on Wednesday released a draft government funding bill for fiscal 2022 that would increase the IRS's budget. The financial services and general government appropriations bill would provide the IRS with about $13.2 billion in base funding for the agency, plus an additional $417 million focused on reducing the "tax gap" between the amount of taxes paid and the amount owed.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Forbes

‘We Are Out Of Options’: Nearly 500 State Lawmakers Urge Congress To Pass Voting Rights Bills As Senate Vote Doomed To Fail

Hundreds of Democratic state legislators are pushing congressional leaders to pass federal voting rights legislation to combat GOP state lawmakers’ efforts to impose new restrictions, saying in an open letter their Republican colleagues “refuse to act in good faith” and they need federal intervention—even as a planned vote Tuesday on sweeping voting rights legislation is almost certain to fail.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Charles Payne presses House Budget Chair on Democrats' taxation and spending strategy

House Budget Committee Chairman and Kentucky Representative John Yarmuth, D-Ky., joined host Charles Payne on "Your World" Friday to discuss the Democrats' $6 trillion spending plan. Yarmuth contended that assisted childcare, free community college, infrastructure, and increased broadband water systems are "highly popular items." "I, along with two-thirds of Americans,...
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

Senate Democrats eyeing roughly $6 trillion reconciliation package on infrastructure, healthcare and climate change

Senate Democrats are considering a sweeping, roughly $6 trillion reconciliation package that could advance key elements of President Biden’s infrastructure plan along with additional reforms targeting climate change and healthcare, aiming to sidestep likely Republican opposition on Capitol Hill. The move could allow Democrats to adopt some of their most...