Washington State

Civil rights leaders announce another March on Washington after voting rights bill fails in Senate

By CNN
Posted by 
Madison365
Madison365
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(CNN) — A group of civil rights organizations will host another March on Washington in August to demand that Congress pass sweeping voting rights legislation and that state lawmakers halt efforts to enact bills that restrict voting access. The announcement of the march comes one day after Senate Republicans blocked...

Madison365

Madison365

Madison, WI
Madison365 uses excellent journalism to start conversations, find real and lasting solutions, build community, invite action and encourage emerging leaders in Greater Madison's communities of color, and to foster dialog between members of diverse communities.

Related
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

Voting rights activists on ‘Freedom Ride’ say their work will continue even after Senate Republicans block election reform bill

A previous version of this article misstated the last name of the Birmingham mayor. He is Randall Woodfin, not Randall Woodall. The article has been corrected. A previous version of this article misstated the name of the organization led by Judith Brown Dianis. It is the Advancement Project, not the Advance Project. This version has been corrected.
Presidential ElectionNBC News

Voting rights bill fails in Senate as Biden pushes other key legislation

Senate Republicans stopped the For the People Act after the bill passed in the House as President Biden moves forward with his key infrastructure bill and legislation targeting gun violence. NBC News’ Leigh Ann Caldwell and Monica Alba break down what’s next for the voting reform bill and how President Biden plans to push other key legislation through Congress.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Independent

Martin Luther King III and Rev Al Sharpton announce ‘March On for Voting Rights’

Nearly six decades after the March on Washington that saw Martin Luther King Jr deliver his iconic “I Have A Dream” speech, the civil rights hero’s eldest son will be leading a march against voter suppression. Martin Luther King III and Rev Al Sharpton are set to hold a nationwide march in defence of voting rights on 28 August – the 58th anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington. Dubbed “March On for Voting Rights”, plans for the demonstration come after Republicans blocked a sweeping voting rights bill on Tuesday that would have made it easier for people to cast...
Atlanta, GACBS 46

Local leaders respond to failed voter rights bill in Congress

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Senate Republicans blocked a vote on a federal votings rights bill Tuesday after an expected filibuster against the Democrat-led legislation. In Georgia, the new election integrity law would have been impacted if the federal bills were to move forward. Georgia House Democratic Caucus leader James Beverly points...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Murkowski to vote 'no' on voting rights bill

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) on Tuesday announced that she will vote against advancing a sweeping election reform bill spearheaded by Democrats out of fear that the legislation “does not move us further down” the path of ensuring that elections are fair. Murkowski, in remarks delivered on the Senate floor before...
Congress & CourtsCBS News

Senate set to take up sweeping voting rights bill. But it's unlikely to advance

Washington — The Senate on Tuesday is set to take up a sweeping voting elections reform bill, an attempt by Democrats to respond to the restrictive voting measures taken up and enacted by multiple Republican-led states across the country. But despite implementing changes to the bill to assuage a moderate Democrat, it is unlikely to receive sufficient support to advance to a full vote on the Senate floor.
POTUSPOLITICO

Civil rights leaders to Biden: less bipartisanship, more action

Happy Saturday and, more importantly, Happy Juneteenth, y’all!. For 156 years, June 19th has been celebrated by millions of Black folks in the U.S. to mark the real day that many of our ancestors were actually freed from slavery — when 2,000 Union troops went to Galveston, Texas, two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed to make clear that Texas’ 250,000 enslaved people were free.
Boston, MAbaystatebanner.com

Advocates back anti-voter suppression bill

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered on Boston Common Saturday afternoon in support of the For the People Act, S1/HR1, which would counter voter suppression and gerrymandering and limit money’s influence in politics. The event coincided with the arrival of the Black Voters Matter Freedom Ride bus tour in the nation’s capital....
Congress & Courtskciiradio.com

Sen. Grassley Talks Failed Voting Rights Bill

Senator Charles Grassley comments on the voting rights bill that failed to get 60 votes to pass in the Senate Tuesday as all Republicans voted no. The For the People Act proposed to increase voter access by expanding early voting, allowing for same-day registration, enacting automatic registration for federal elections, and lowering identification requirements. Senator Grassley (R) shares one of several grievances he had with the bill, “We have a Federal Elections Commission that makes decisions about people violating the law. It’s made up of three Democrats and three Republicans. So you have to at least have a bipartisan agreement that somebody broke an election law, in other words four to two or five to one or six to zero. This election law that passed the Pelosi-House of Representatives would make that four and three so you’d have partisan decisions on somebody breaking election laws.”