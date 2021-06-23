Cancel
Video Games

Arcade1Up’s new digital board game table will be available for preorder in July

By Mary Dehart
wmleader.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast October, Arcade1Up, known for its officially licensed arcade cabinets, launched a wildly successful Kickstarter for the Infinity Game Table, which lets you play digital versions of many tabletop games like checkers, chess, Monopoly, and Scrabble on a big touchscreen. If you missed the Kickstarter, though, you’ll soon be able to buy the Infinity Game Table for yourself: it will be available to preorder exclusively from Best Buy starting July 17th.

wmleader.com
