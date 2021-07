On the low, 2021 is shaping up to be one of the more important years in the history of cinema. Think about it: Before the spring of 2020 was done, many (incorrectly) predicted that the theater business was done. COVID-19 kicked the idea of heading into a theater to see movies to the curb, which resulted in many movies being held back while Hollywood figured out alternative measures, which ended up either being “drop it on a streaming service” or “wait until 2021”. Well, it’s 2021, and we’ve got an awkward year of cinema that’s trying to recoup on the monies lost due to a global pandemic while navigating a growing demand for on-demand streaming content. This could be the year that everything changes. It may be the year that we get more of the same. The hope is that, along the way, we get some amazing films to get lost within.